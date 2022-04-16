Pregnant Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Reunite In Barbados In 1st Photos Since Designer Denied Cheating Rumors

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, reunited at the Barbados airport on Friday, the same day Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi took to Instagram to deny rumors that the latter cheated on the former with her, and they looked as happy as could be. The singer was wearing a multi-colored mini dress that perfectly hugged her baby bump and heels as she met up with the rapper and his family. She also had her long hair up into a high bun as she walked beside the father of her unborn child.

Like RiRi, Rocky caught the eye of onlookers in a pink and purple tie-dye hoodie with the hood over his head, a white shirt, matching tie-dye pants, and sneakers. He was carrying a few bags while walking by cameras and appeared content. He also wore a black face mask.

Just hours before the airport appearance, rumors that Rocky cheated on Rihanna began to surface online and shortly after, Amina, the woman who was accused of having the affair with the talented star, then made her statement denying it all.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” she began. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.”

“Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life,” she continued. “Therefore I have to speak up as this not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

Rihanna and Rocky were longtime friends before turning their relationship romantic between 2019-2020. Since then, they’ve seemed inseparable and announced that they are expecting their first child earlier this year.