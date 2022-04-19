Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Red Bikini While Watching A$AP Rocky Jet Ski In Barbados

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are taking in the Caribbean sun as they gear up to welcome their first child together! In photos you can see here, the adorable (okay, beautiful) couple were seen enjoying their time on vacation in RiRi’s island hometown of Barbados as A$AP took to the waves on a jet ski and his very pregnant bae watched on the beach.

Rihanna, wearing a stunning red bikini, hung out with friends and family oceanside while occasionally checking on her man with binoculars, just to make sure he was doing okay. She seemed impressed with his ocean-riding skills and, before long, they were reunited as they continued their night in the idyllic locale.

The Barbadian vacation comes after the couple was plagued by cheating rumors from Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi. The designer later took to Instagram to deny rumors that A$AP cheated, apologizing for her “reckless” behavior.

RiRi and her baby daddy seem to not be bothered by it all. They were later spotted meeting up at the airport for their trip together in Barbados, as Rihanna wore a multi-colored mini dress that perfectly hugged her baby bump as she met up with the rapper and his family. She also had her long hair up into a high bun as she walked beside her beau.

In more photos from the trip, Rihanna was spotted rocking a black wrap up bikini top and short skirt that let her baby bump peek through while going out to dinner with the “L$D” rapper. The lovebirds held hands as RiRi also had her long hair up in a high bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings.

Rocky also looked stylish in a gray graphic shirt, jeans, and a green and white baseball cap during the outing. The couple couldn’t help but smile more than once during their fun time and appeared to be relaxed together, enjoying their little “baby moon” as they prepare to bring a child into the world.