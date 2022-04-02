Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Cheeky ‘Baby Daddy’ Shirt On Lunch Date With A$AP Rocky: Photo

Rihanna made an adorably cheeky reference to her beau A$AP Rocky on Friday with a ‘baby daddy’ shirt as she showed off her ever-growing baby bump.

That’s just my baby daddy! Rihanna made a sweet reference to her man, A$AP Rocky, while out on a date Friday, wearing a shirt showing Mickey and Minnie Mouse with the writing, “Who dat is? That’s jus my baby daddy.” The slogan, a direct reference to the 1997 hit “My Baby Daddy” by B-Rock and the Bizz, was splashed across the tee and was perfectly accessorized with RiRi’s oversized dollar sign gold necklace. The mom-to-be’s growing bump was seen under her cheeky shirt, and she paired the look with baggy jeans and sneakers with a beige, gray, and red colorway, also wearing an AWGE white-and-green trucker hat — as did A$AP.

In addition to the casual-cool style, RiRi and A$AP stepped out Thursday to visit celeb hotspot Gigi’s, this time giving a more dressed-up vibe. The 34-year-old singer sported a stunning black outfit that featured a plunging front v-neck to show off her cleavage. She also, of course, showed off her growing pregnant belly with the fitted look, pairing it with a simple sparkling necklace and chic heels.

In addition to the L.A. outings, the “Work” singer showed up in gorgeous maternity wear at JAY-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar party on March 27. RiRi wore a dazzling black sheer gown for the event, with the top portion completely see-through save for the bandeau bra she had on underneath. The skirt portion of the look was black sequins as her belly bump was on full display beneath the sheer fabric. The Barbadian native’s hair was sleek straight for the post-Oscars event and it fell past her thighs. She was seen entering the party by a security guard and appeared to be flying solo without her man for the night.

Rihanna has definitely changed the game when it comes to maternity fashion, never afraid to show off her growing bump whatsoever throughout her pregnancy! She notably announced her pregnancy by debuting her bare baby bump in a series of photos taken on the streets of New York City, wearing a pink puffer coat that opened up to show her belly. She was adorned with jewelry and had on a pair of washed-out jeans to complete the look.