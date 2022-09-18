Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Visit Recording Studio Again 4 Months After Welcoming 1st Baby

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, visited a studio in Los Angeles, CA once again, leaving many to wonder if they’re working on a big music project together. The singer and rapper, who welcomed their first child in May, were photographed walking in and out of the location for the third night in a row and looked incredible in black outfits. She wore a black Mercedes Benz hoodie over a black top, black pants, and white and black sneakers and he wore a light black hoodie, black pants and black boots.

Rihanna also had her hair mostly down with a section up with her look and rocked white-framed sunglasses and necklaces. She also wore makeup and appeared to be talking to her beau while making her way into the door of the studio. A denim mini backpack could also be seen over one of her shoulders.

It’s unclear exactly what Rihanna and Rocky are doing at the studio together, but considering the multiple times they’ve visited in one week, it’s sure to be important. Perhaps the two new parents are working on music about their newborn son, who they’ve been pretty private about. Either way, the outings definitely seem to mean something big is coming for the talented artists.

Before their latest studio visit, Rihanna and Rocky were photographed heading to the same studio the day before. They also wore stylish outfits at that time, including a jersey, baggy light blue jeans, and pink and white heeled shoes for her, and a black and purple hoodie, black sweatpants, and black, white, and teal Nike sneakers for him. At one point, the doting dad flashed a big smile, indicating he was in a good mood.

When Rihanna and Rocky aren’t busy making tunes, they’re spending time with their baby boy. Although Rihanna was very public about showing off her baby bump during her pregnancy, she’s kept a lot of details about her son under wraps. The parents have only been seen on outings with the bundle of joy a handful of time since his birth and have managed to make other time for date nights.