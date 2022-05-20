Chris Brown Is ‘Truly Happy’ For Rihanna After Baby’s Birth: He Has Love & Respect For Her



Rihanna just gave birth to the baby she shares with rapper beau A$AP Rocky, and now, her ex, Chris Brown, is sharing his reaction. “Chris wanted to send his well wishes to Rihanna but he’s also not trying to make any drama for her with Rocky,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

“Posting it on his story is his way of reaching out but still being respectful. He knows she will hear about it and he’s sure that she’ll be happy because he’s letting her and the world know that he’s sending nothing but good vibes,” they continued. “And it’s true, Chris is genuinely happy for her. There was a time when it would have been hard for him to handle Rihanna having a baby with another man, but he’s grown now, all that baggage is behind him. Now, it’s nothing but love and respect.”

An additional source shared with HL how Chris “couldn’t be happier for her,” considering how he knew RiRi always wanted kids.

“Becoming a parent has been the greatest gift Chris has ever known, and he knows Rihanna will experience the same feelings,” they shared. “He didn’t feel comfortable texting her, so he thought it would be appropriate to congratulate her and Rocky on social media. He’s not trying to step on toes but is truly happy for her and just wanted to send his best.”

The pair’s relationship was definitely filled with ups and downs, including Chris’s infamous physical assault on the night of the 2009 Grammy Awards. Although they briefly broke up after the attack, they wound up briefly getting back together in 2012 and 2013 before calling it quits.

Chris went on to have three children of his own. He shares his oldest daughter, Royalty Brown, with Nia Guzman, as well as a son, Aeko, with Ammika Harris, and daughter, Lovely, with Diamond Brown.

What’s more, Chris also shared a “Congratulations” on his Instagram Story on the afternoon of RiRi’s baby news. Although he didn’t mention Rihanna by name, he did include a pregnant woman emoji. He also posted a red heart and prayer hands with the message.