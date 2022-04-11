Exclusive

Chris Brown’s Relationship With Baby Lovely Revealed: ‘He’s Always Been Present’

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Chris Brown ‘played a part’ in his new daughter Lovely ‘since before she was born’ and ‘was at the hospital when she was born.’

Chris Brown, 32, is enjoying the growing bond between him and his newborn daughter Lovely. The singer surprised fans when he confirmed he welcomed his third child, whom he shares with Diamond Brown, three months ago by posting a precious pic of the adorable tot last week, and it turns out that the proud father has been there every step of the way.

“This may be the first time that Chris has publicly acknowledged his daughter, but he’s played a part in her life since before she was born,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Chris and Diamond have known each other for years and dated casually for a while. Chris and Diamond started off as friends, and she and her girlfriends would travel with Chris while he was touring and on the road. That allowed them to become much closer over time and even though he has dated Diamond off and on, he’s not looking to settle down with anybody right now.”

Chris Brown welcomed his third child three months ago. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The arrival of Lovely makes Chris a father of two girls and one son. He also shares daughter Royalty, 7, with Nia Guzman and son Aeko, 2, with Ammika Harris. Our insider said that although Chris wasn’t expecting having another baby just two years after Aeko, he is loving fatherhood.

“Chris never expected to have another baby so soon, but the most important thing in the world to him is being a father,” the insider explained. “Chris was at the hospital when Lovely was born and so he’s always been present regardless of whether or not he has posted about it. Thankfully, Diamond lives close enough where he can see his daughter often and even though they’re not in a relationship, Chris respects Diamond as the mother of his child and supports them in any way he can.”

Chris Brown during a performance. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Before Chris confirmed that he is the father of Lovely, rumors started swirling in Sept., when Diamond took to Instagram to share photos of herself showing off her baby bump. “Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is.♥️,” she wrote in the caption.