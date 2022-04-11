Chris Brown’s Relationship With Baby Lovely Revealed: ‘He’s Always Been Present’

Chris Brown ‘played a part’ in his new daughter Lovely ‘since before she was born’ and ‘was at the hospital when she was born.’

Chris Brown, 32, is enjoying the growing bond between him and his newborn daughter Lovely. The singer surprised fans when he confirmed he welcomed his third child, whom he shares with Diamond Brown, three months ago by posting a precious pic of the adorable tot last week, and it turns out that the proud father has been there every step of the way.

“This may be the first time that Chris has publicly acknowledged his daughter, but he’s played a part in her life since before she was born,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Chris and Diamond have known each other for years and dated casually for a while. Chris and Diamond started off as friends, and she and her girlfriends would travel with Chris while he was touring and on the road. That allowed them to become much closer over time and even though he has dated Diamond off and on, he’s not looking to settle down with anybody right now.”

The arrival of Lovely makes Chris a father of two girls and one son. He also shares daughter Royalty, 7, with Nia Guzman and son Aeko, 2, with Ammika Harris. Our insider said that although Chris wasn’t expecting having another baby just two years after Aeko, he is loving fatherhood.

“Chris never expected to have another baby so soon, but the most important thing in the world to him is being a father,” the insider explained. “Chris was at the hospital when Lovely was born and so he’s always been present regardless of whether or not he has posted about it. Thankfully, Diamond lives close enough where he can see his daughter often and even though they’re not in a relationship, Chris respects Diamond as the mother of his child and supports them in any way he can.”

Before Chris confirmed that he is the father of Lovely, rumors started swirling in Sept., when Diamond took to Instagram to share photos of herself showing off her baby bump. “Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is.♥️,” she wrote in the caption.