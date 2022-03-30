Watch

Chris Brown Visits Look-Alike Son Aeko, 2, In Germany: Watch Video

Chris Brown
Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Chris Brown uploaded a video and attempted to dance with his son Aeko but his two-year-old kid wasn’t having it.

Chris Brown paid a visit to his two-year-old son Aeko. He shared their reunion video on Instagram. In the video, he wore a white T-shirt and necklaces as his son wore a matching white sweatshirt. Chris lipsynched to some audio and attempted to pair some choreo with the sounds. His son was not impressed and walked away from the whole situation mid-video.

Chris’s reputation has been sullied after a number of women have stepped forward and accused him of assault and even sexual assault. In January, a woman who identifies as a “professional choreographer, dancer, model, and musical artist” accused the singer of rape. Through a mutual friend, Chris got in touch with her and told her he admired her work and he wanted to meet up with her.

Once they met up, he handed her a red solo cup and after she drank it, she began to feel drowsy and started falling in and out of sleep. “Chris then led a drugged, half-asleep Plaintiff Jane Doe down a corridor into a bedroom,” court documents obtained by HollywoodLife read. “At that point, she was only wearing a bikini. After reaching the bedroom, Defendant Chris Brown closed the door, barred Plaintiff Jane Doe’s attempts to leave, threw her on the bed, removed her bikini bottoms, started kissing her.”

He was also accused of assaulting a woman in Los Angeles back in June. “There was a victim who stated she had been in an argument with the suspect and he slapped her,” the LAPD told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of the incident. TMZ has since claimed that Chris Brown was the one who allegedly “slapped” the woman, and the alleged slap “made part of her weave come out.”

And pop culture enthusiasts won’t soon forget when Rihanna accused him of abuse while they were dating. They were supposed to perform together at the Grammys in 2009 but they suddenly backed out. Rihanna alleged that the night before the Grammys, Chris had beat her so aggressively that she had a black eye, brutally swollen lip and several other injuries which required her to go to a hospital. “There was no person when I looked at him [as he hit me],” she said in an interview with ABC in Nov. 2009 of the assault. “He had no soul in his eyes. Just blank.”