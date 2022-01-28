Chris Brown Accused Of Date Rape: Woman Claims He ‘Brutally Assaulted’ Her In New Legal Docs

Chris Brown is being sued for $20 million by a ‘Jane Doe,’ who claims that the singer ‘drugged’ and ‘raped’ her on a yacht in Miami, Florida.

Diddy, 52, in Miami, Florida, on December 30, 2020. In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the victim –who is seeking $20 million in damages in the suit — said that this was the first of two alleged violent encounters, as she insists she was verbally assaulted by the singer one year later, in August 2021, at his home in Los Angeles, California. Chris Brown , 32, is being accused of “drugging” and “raping” a Jane Doe on a yacht that was docked at the Star Island home of, 52, in Miami, Florida, on December 30, 2020. In court documents obtained by, the victim –who is seeking $20 million in damages in the suit — said that this was the first of two alleged violent encounters, as she insists she was verbally assaulted by the singer one year later, in August 2021, at his home in Los Angeles, California.

The Jane Doe, who only identifies herself as a “professional choreographer, dancer, model, and musical artist” from Los Angeles, said in the court documents that she was on a trip to Miami when she was contacted via FaceTime by a friend. “Chris Brown grabbed the phone from Plaintiff Jane Doe’s friend and told her that he heard about her music and urged her to head over to Diddy’s home on Star Island as soon as possible,” the lawsuit, which was filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court. on January 27, 2022, states.

When she arrived, she alleges that Chris “approached her and asked if she wanted a drink, while motioning her toward the yacht’s kitchen area, and then personally handed her a “red cup with a mixed drink”. As she drank, she claims that they “talked about her music career” and that Chris “offered her tips about starting a career in the music industry.” However, after some time passed, she alleges she began to feel disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep.” According to her account of the evening in the documents, “Chris then led a drugged, half-asleep Plaintiff Jane Doe down a corridor into a bedroom. At that point, she was only wearing a bikini. After reaching the bedroom, Defendant Chris Brown closed the door, barred Plaintiff Jane Doe’s attempts to leave, threw her on the bed, removed her bikini bottoms, started kissing her,” the lawsuit alleges, adding that Chris “ignored” her “plea to stop.” At that point, she claims that “Chris Brown thrust his penis inside of her without her consent. After some time, she stated that she felt Chris “ejaculate inside of her.”

“Defendant Chris Brown then jumped up and announced that he was done. Dazed, Plaintiff texted her friend to come and help her,” the lawsuit states. When her friend arrived, Jane Doe was “sobbing in a bathroom adjacent to the bedroom.” Her friend “helped her dress and gather her belongings.” The two then left the property.

The following day, Jane Doe claims Chris texted her to ask how she was doing, but then “demanded that she take a Plan B” to terminate any possible pregnancy. “Terrified and distraught, Jane Doe went to Walgreens and obtained the Plan B,” the documents states.

According to the papers, Jane Doe met up with Chris two weeks later, on January 16, 2021, while he was recording his song, “Get Back.” Although there were no issues during their second time meeting up, Jane Doe said in the court documents that there was when she met up with him again in August 2021, at his home in Los Angeles, where she claims he “verbally assaulted” her when she “would not go to his bedroom with him.”

HollywoodLife attempted to contact a lawyer and rep for Chris — who is the father of daughter Royalty, 7, with ex Nia Guzman, and son Aeko, 2, with ex Ammika Harris — after the lawsuit was filed, but has not received a response. Although Chris has not made an official statement denouncing the claims, he posted what seemed to be a response to the allegations on Instagram on January 28, writing on Stories, “I hope y’all see this pattern of cap whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bullshit.”

HollywoodLife also reached out to a lawyer and rep for Diddy, who is also listed in the suit, as the incident was said to have taken place on his property. A rep could not be reached. However, according to a source very familiar with the situation told HollywoodLife, “It has nothing to do with Sean Combs. It was not on his yacht. He does not own a yacht. It was a yacht parked in front of his house.”

As previously reported, this is not the first time Chris has been accused assault. In 2009, he pled guilty to assaulting his girlfriend at the time, Rihanna, 33, was sentenced to five years’ probation and 180 days of community service. In 2017, ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, 33, was granted a 5-year restraining order against Chris over claims that she felt “unsafe” around him. The following year, in 2018, a woman claimed that she was sexually assaulted at one of Chris’s “drug-fueled” parties.