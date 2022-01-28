Chris Brown Accused Of Date Rape: Woman Claims He ‘Brutally Assaulted’ Her In New Legal Docs
Chris Brown is being sued for $20 million by a ‘Jane Doe,’ who claims that the singer ‘drugged’ and ‘raped’ her on a yacht in Miami, Florida.
“Defendant Chris Brown then jumped up and announced that he was done. Dazed, Plaintiff texted her friend to come and help her,” the lawsuit states. When her friend arrived, Jane Doe was “sobbing in a bathroom adjacent to the bedroom.” Her friend “helped her dress and gather her belongings.” The two then left the property.
The following day, Jane Doe claims Chris texted her to ask how she was doing, but then “demanded that she take a Plan B” to terminate any possible pregnancy. “Terrified and distraught, Jane Doe went to Walgreens and obtained the Plan B,” the documents states.
According to the papers, Jane Doe met up with Chris two weeks later, on January 16, 2021, while he was recording his song, “Get Back.” Although there were no issues during their second time meeting up, Jane Doe said in the court documents that there was when she met up with him again in August 2021, at his home in Los Angeles, where she claims he “verbally assaulted” her when she “would not go to his bedroom with him.”
HollywoodLife attempted to contact a lawyer and rep for Chris — who is the father of daughter Royalty, 7, with ex Nia Guzman, and son Aeko, 2, with ex Ammika Harris — after the lawsuit was filed, but has not received a response. Although Chris has not made an official statement denouncing the claims, he posted what seemed to be a response to the allegations on Instagram on January 28, writing on Stories, “I hope y’all see this pattern of cap whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bullshit.”
HollywoodLife also reached out to a lawyer and rep for Diddy, who is also listed in the suit, as the incident was said to have taken place on his property. A rep could not be reached. However, according to a source very familiar with the situation told HollywoodLife, “It has nothing to do with Sean Combs. It was not on his yacht. He does not own a yacht. It was a yacht parked in front of his house.”
As previously reported, this is not the first time Chris has been accused assault. In 2009, he pled guilty to assaulting his girlfriend at the time, Rihanna, 33, was sentenced to five years’ probation and 180 days of community service. In 2017, ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, 33, was granted a 5-year restraining order against Chris over claims that she felt “unsafe” around him. The following year, in 2018, a woman claimed that she was sexually assaulted at one of Chris’s “drug-fueled” parties.