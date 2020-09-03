How Chris Brown & Rihanna Feel About Rekindling Their Romance After Oprah Interview Resurfaces

After a 2012 interview with Rihanna surfaced where she professed her love for ex Chris Brown, the two superstars are now looking at where things stand between them today.

Fans of Rihanna were stunned to hear her confess to Oprah Winfrey that she will never stop loving longtime ex Chris Brown, during a Sept. 2 episode of Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations. It later turned out that the interview took place in 2012, not 2020, so Breezy can’t get his hopes up. But he’s not interested in rekindling things with his former love. “Chris wasn’t aware that the podcast was released again, but he has no plans of reaching out to Rihanna about it regardless. He’s focused on his own thing and attempting to move on. He is also sure she’s doing her own thing and wouldn’t want to bother her,” a source close to Chris tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Their paths haven’t really crossed as of late. He has become a father and has had many relationships since the interview and since they have dated. And people have to know that what happened between them was in 2009,” our insider continues. Chris took a plea deal for assaulting his then girlfriend of two years Rihanna following a pre-Grammys party in Feb. 2009. He was sentenced to five years probation and she filed a restraining order against him. RiRi had the order dropped in 2011 and they briefly got back together in 2012.

“Chris has changed. He’s happy that they’ve both achieved the level of success in their lives that they have both professionally and personally, and that they can be friends. He always wishes her the best in life and there’s really nothing more to it. He can’t imagine that they will ever be together romantically again. It would be too much for both of them and he is OK with that being the case,” the source adds.

In the 2012 interview with Oprah that resurfaced, Rihanna revealed, “We’ve been working on our friendship again and now we’re very, very close friends. We’ve built a trust again, and that’s it. We love each other and we probably always will. That’s not anything that we’re going to try to change. That’s not something you can shut off if you’ve ever been in love.”

“The chance of them rekindling the love they had would be as close to impossible as things could be. They were once in a relationship that was all or nothing and it ended. They won’t dive into something like that again with each other. They know that it wouldn’t be healthy for all the progress they have made,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

“So now that everyone is talking about them again, so be it. They are looking for it to subside and they both will continue with their lives as it has been, which they are very happy about. They have proven that they can move on, they just hope others can do the same,” our insiders adds.