Fans are getting to see Chris Brown and his daughter Royalty in an actual dance off! Breezy joined his little girl as they celebrated the youngster reaching one million Instagram followers.

For everyone trying to reach Instagram followers in the thousands, they’ve just been beat by a six-year-old. Then again it’s not just any little girl, as Chris Brown‘s daughter Royalty has crossed the massive one million followers mark on her personal Instagram account. In celebration, Breezy and his mini-me RoRo did an amazing father-daughter dance to thank fans for their support. She moved her hands to the opening taps of Jackboys featuring Young Thug‘s 2019 hit “Out West,” then Chris, 31, burst in beside her when the beats came down.

Royalty once again showed how she’s inherited her daddy’s mad dancing skills and rhythm. She swayed her hips, did powerful arm movements to the beat and showed total confidence in how she can groove to a song. Ro looked so cute with her long curly brunette hair flowing as she wore a t-shirt with the word “Brave” across it in white, green and blue colors that matched her printed pants.

Chris snuck in from the side once the song started, letting his baby girl have the center of attention. Royalty’s account is run by her mom Nia Guzman, who gave Chris’ slide-in to the video a shout-out in the caption. It read, “ONE MILLION! Ty everybody! Heyyyy dad!” as if it came from RoRo herself.

A number of Chris’ 70 million Instagram followers also follow Royalty’s account and gushed over how she outperformed her insanely talented dad. User @kai_joseph commented, “Roro….bless your daddy’s heart. You literally out shined him,” while also joking, “Royalty brown dancing with a fan.” @itsjustdominique cheered, “That’s right babygirl show your daddy up!” @breezystans raved, “THE CUTEST FATHER DAUGHTER DUO TO EVERR DO IT,” while @shanoyaaaa marveled, “She really is her father’s daughter.”

Royalty got more than just a dance with her dad to celebrate the milestone one million followers mark. She was gifted with a stunning shiny balloon display. RoRo posed next to it for an IG photo and brief video, as it showed “1M” in tall pink mylar balloons, with another that read “Congratulations.” In a vid that showed the gorgeous display then panned over to Royalty, she smiled and said “So pretty. Thank you!” and used both hands to blow kisses to the camera. This girl just oozes personality and charm. Its no wonder she has over a million IG followers at the age of six.