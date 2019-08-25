Royalty Brown’s mom Nia Guzman took to Instagram on Aug. 25 to share an impressive dancing video that indicates she inherited her dad Chris Brown’s talent.

Royalty Brown may only be 5, but she already has some amazing moves on the dance floor! The tot could be seen practicing her dancing skills alongside professional dancer Deja Carter in an Instagram video posted by her mom Nia Guzman, 36, and it gave us some serious Chris Brown vibes! The adorable little girl definitely proved she inherited her 30-year-old singer and dancer father’s talent when she almost flawlessly performed a choreographed routine with Deja to Beyonce‘s cover song “Before I Let Go”, which if off her super successful Homecoming album. “Go roro gooooo! @dejacarter!” Nia captioned the clip.

Deja quickly commented on the video and expressed her excitement about doing another lesson with Royalty soon. “Superstar🤩😍🥰💕💕💕 can’t wait for our next session!!” she wrote. Fans also complimented the “Forever” crooner’s daughter and pointed out how she takes after her dad. “Wowwwww lil breezy 🔥go RoRo 😍,” one enthused. “Yep def Chris brown daughter ❤️ she gonna be booking appointments and tours next,” another comment read.

Dancing is not Royalty’s only talent though. She also showed off her singing skills at a school Mother’s Day concert back in May. She sang her little heart out among her classmates in a video Nia proudly shared on Instagram and looked as happy as could be while doing so! In the video, she also adorably handed over a Mother’s Day card to her mom while showing off her sweet smile.

While Royalty certainly seems to enjoy singing and dancing like her dad, we’re not sure if she’ll decide to embark on a music career yet since she’s so young, but we’re very excited to see what path she chooses when she’s older! We have a feeling that no matter what she decides, she’ll be great at it!