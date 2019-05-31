Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 5, Loses Her 1st Tooth & The Pics Are Super Cute

OMG, Royalty Brown is growing up so fast! The little one even lost her first tooth recently, and showed it off with the sweetest photos on Instagram.

Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty Brown, 5, couldn’t be cuter! She just lost her first tooth, and she’s so proud to show it off. In photos posted to her own official Instagram page, Royalty flashes a huge smile to reveal that one of her bottom middle teeth is missing. She couldn’t wipe the grin off her face as she showed off the big gap, and we’re hoping she got some good money from the tooth fairy for this exciting milestone. Can we also talk about how she’s looking more and more like her famous dad each and every day?!

Not only does Royalty look like Chris’s twin, but she also takes after him when it comes to her upbeat and outgoing personality. It seems like Royalty is born to be an entertainer like her dad, as she’s been seen showing off dance moves AND her vocal skills in various social media videos. Chris posts pics and videos of his daughter on his page quite often, and it’s clear he’s super proud of her! Earlier this month, Royalty turned five, and Chris celebrated with the sweetest message for her on Instagram. “I know it’s early but I wanna shout it out at the top of my lungs,” he gushed. “Happy birthday baby. 5 years old. I love you.”

News that Chris had a child didn’t go public until the beginning of March 2015, when Royalty was already nine months old. Chris got Royalty’s mother, Nia Guzman, pregnant while he was still in a relationship with Karrueche Tran. Karrueche broke up with Chris, and revealed later that she didn’t even know about the baby until after the story broke online!

Chris embraced his role as a father, though, and fought Nia hard for his rightful joint custody of the toddler. The two have continued to battle over child support, but Chris is very clearly involved in his daughter’s life.