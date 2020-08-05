Chris Brown Proves Daughter Royalty, 6, Is His ‘Beautiful Twin’ With Adorable New Pics

Chris Brown sure makes beautiful children. In a new photos of his daughter Royalty, the singer claims she’s his ‘twin,’ after showing off his adorable son Aeko in an accompanying snapshot.

Chris Brown is one proud papa. On Aug. 5, he shared Instagram photos of his two precious children, but it is his six-year-old daughter Royalty who he thinks is his mini-me. RoRo has proven she’s got mad dancing and singing skills just like her daddy, but the 31-year-old also thinks she looks exactly like him. Breezy shared a picture of Royalty getting her hair done while wearing a beautiful floral dress. But it was the expression on her face and sweet looking side-eye she threw that made him write, “YOU BEAUTIFUL TWIN” in the caption.

Chris also included a bunch of red emoji hearts next to the snapshot of his daughter. She has her dad’s big, expressive brown eyes and his same nose. In the photo that he shared, she also knew how to show a little attitude on her gorgeous face. Royalty seemed to be attempting to be patient, while someone was using a curling iron to put rows of wavy curls in her long hair.

RoRo definitely has Chris’ flair for style. While her white dress with a pink rose pattern and ruffle around her neckline was ultra girly, she rocked bright neon green bracelets on one arm. On the other, Royalty had a series of edible candy bracelets. Over on the little girl’s Instagram account — which is run by her mom Nia Guzman — there was a series of six photos of RoRo in the same seat getting her hair done, but she made a different expression in each snap.

Next to those pictures, Nia wrote in the caption, “Oh happy dayyyyyss!” and Chris popped up in the comments by proclaiming, “SWAG ON A BILLION” about his little girl. Fans then gushed under his statement about how beautiful his daughter is, but clearly Chris is already aware of that. Oddly, he didn’t allow comments on Royalty’s photo from his personal IG account.

Out of the set of six photos of his daughter, Chris chose to post the one where she looked the most like him. Royalty also showed off in the other pictures how she’s missing one of her front baby teeth! Oh man, she is growing up so fast. She lost the tooth in late May, so more should be coming soon for the Tooth Fairy.

On the same day that Chris was gushing over his “twin” little girl, he also shared a photo of his eight-month-old son Aeko, by on-again, off-again girlfriend Ammika Harris. He’s also a growing boy, as he was seen sitting upright during a playdate. Like his dad, he’s a sharp dresser already. Aeko wore a white Burberry polo shirt with blue and red patterns down the front, while his mom matched her son’s look with faded blue jeans and brand new white leather sneakers. The little boy had a cute tiger toy in front of him, and the sweetest smile on his face. While Chris didn’t call him his “twin,” he wrote “Baby” with a red heart emoji to show baby love to his son. However, in an Aug. 2 IG video that Chris posted of Aeko, he captioned the vid, “Daddy’s face,” as the two are starting to look so similar.