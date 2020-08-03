Watch
Chris Brown Reveals Son Aeko, 8 Mos, Has His ‘Daddy’s Face’ In Adorable New Video

Beverly Hills, CA - Pop Icon, Chris Brown flaunts his new face tat while arriving at a Valentine's Day Party with Justin Combs in Beverly Hills.
U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends.
Aeko Brown is starting to look just like his famous father, Chris Brown! The singer shared a new video of his baby on Aug. 2 to show off their resemblance.

Chris Brown has his very own mini-me in his son, Aeko Brown. With each new video and photo of the eight-month-old, Aeko is beginning to look more and more like his dad. On Aug. 2, Chris posted a cute new video of Aeko, and the resemblance between them is uncanny. Chris definitely took notice, too, as he captioned the vid, “Daddy’s face.”

View this post on Instagram

Daddy’s face 🥺

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Sadly, Chris and Aeko have not gotten to spend much time together since the little one was born in November. Earlier this year, Aeko went home with his mom, Ammika Harris, to Germany. Due to travel restrictions that were put in place in March amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Chris has not been able to see his son. However, Ammika has clearly been keeping him updated with pics and videos, which Chris then shares on his own feed.

Meanwhile, Chris and Ammika have been keeping fans guessing about the status of their relationship for months. Chris has left the model plenty of flirty comments on social media. However, in July, fans couldn’t help but notice that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Naturally, this led to speculation that something happened between them.

View this post on Instagram

❤️🧬 pamper BREEZY

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, though, the pair’s decision to unfollow one another is just part of their “complicated” relationship. “They have their ups and downs just like everybody else,” our source explained. “Plus, they’re living under a microscope with the added pressure of being on different continents. Not being able to see each other in person and spend real time together while being quarantined would make anybody frustrated.”

Chris and Ammika welcomed baby Aeko in November after keeping quiet about Ammika’s pregnancy before she gave birth. Of course, Chris also has a daughter, Royalty Brown, 6, with Nia Guzman, who he hooked up with while he was still dating Karrueche Tran back in 2013.