Chris Brown & Ammika Harris: Why They Unfollowed Each Other Again On Instagram

Chris Brown & Ammika Harris have unfollowed one another again after they left each other a string of sexy messages for the world to see but this type of jarring social media behavior won’t last long.

Chris Brown & Ammika Harris have kept millions of people on their toes when it comes to what their relationship is like today. Things took a twist after they unfollowed one another on IG earlier this month (he’s now only following his daughter Royalty, 6). What makes this even more confusing was that he has a history of leaving her sexy messages in the comments section of her pics that have happened as recently as mid July. So what’s really going on between these two?

“Chris and Ammika unfollowed each other on social media but it won’t last long,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Their relationship is complicated but who could blame them? They have their ups and downs just like everybody else, plus they’re living under a microscope with the added pressure of being on different continents.” The gorgeous model has been thousands of miles away in Germany with their son Aeko, 8 mos, during the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic while Chris has remained state side.

“Not being able to see each other in person and spend real time together, all while being quarantined would make anybody frustrated,” the insider continued. “They have so much going on and they’ve been making the best of it after not being together and Chris not seeing his son in person for six months now. They’ll be fine and it’s really not a big deal. They’ll likely be flirting on social media again in no time.”

Another HL inside spoke about how regardless of what is happening the focus for them remains on their adorable son. “The long distance is extremely hard and sometimes social media just makes it worse so they are both taking a break from being on each other’s pages right now. This has happened before and they still talked to each other in real life and that’s the same now. They have a complicated relationship but no matter what is going on with them Chris and Ammika always stay in regular contact because of Aeko.”

Fans of Chris and Ammika’s have begged them to take the next steps in their relationship for months now. He wrote “HI MOMMA” on a sexy black and white picture of her on July 16 which inspired many to ask him to “put a ring on it”.