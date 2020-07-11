Chris Brown ‘Super Attracted’ To Ammika Harris & ‘Proud’ To Let His Feelings Be Known On Instagram

There’s a reason Chris Brown, 31, often drops a flirty comment here and there underneath Ammika Harris’s Instagram photos. “Chris has an admiration for Ammika that is very strong and is only amplified being physically away from her. He really wants her to be happy and he knows that he will be happy when he gets to see her. He always loves talking to her and when he isn’t that is when he makes comments about her on her Insta,” a source close to Chris EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “It’s not really a warning to any guys out there when he comments, it is more of a fun flirty type message to make sure she knows he is always thinking about her.”

It’s true — Breezy’s comments aren’t a warning sign to other men, while Chris and Ammika quarantine in different countries (Chris is in the United States, while Ammika has been in Germany with their eight-month-old baby boy, Aeko, since Jan. 2020). “It’s been so long since Chris has seen Ammika and of course he misses her. He sees the comments other guys leave on her Instagram plus he’s well aware that other men must be checking her out wherever she goes despite the lockdown, even if it’s just to the store. Chris isn’t the jealous type, but she’s still the mother of his son and he’s super attracted to her. What guy wouldn’t be?” a second source, who’s also close to Breezy, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.