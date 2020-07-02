See Message
Chris Brown Raves Over Ammika Harris’ Stunning New Pic: ‘Every Detail Is Amazing About You’

Chris Brown Hot 97 Summer Jam at METLife Stadium, East Rutherford, USA - 11 Jun 2017
American hip-hop / r&b / pop singer Chris Brown was pictured shirtless while on break from filming a music video with DJ Khaled, August Alsina, Fetty Wap, and other artists, models, and friends. His regained fit body can be seen as he shed the extra weight that he put on a while back. His hand was also resting inside the crotch area of his shorts. Pictured: Chris Brown Ref: SPL1115927 020915 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Chris Brown shirtless showing off more new chest Ink and wearing with just an open jacket seen leaving 'Argyle' Night Club in Hollywood, CAPictured: Chris BrownRef: SPL1079459 150715 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Chris Brown performs live at Cavalli Club, Restaurant and Lounge and has a good time with girls while Rihanna is lonely in Barbados.
Chris Brown just can’t get enough of Ammika Harris! The singer once again left a flirty comment on Ammika’s latest gorgeous Instagram picture — and she wrote back!

Things seem to be going well between Chris Brown and Ammika Harris. On July 1, Ammika uploaded a new picture to Instagram, and Chris popped into the comments section to pay her a compliment. “Every single detail is AMAZING about you,” Chris wrote, along with a red heart emoji to conclude the message.

When Ammika caught wind of the singer’s comment, she wrote back, “I LOVE YOU!!” Hundreds of other people also commented, with many begging Chris and Ammika to “get married already.” In the picture that Chris commented on, Ammika showed off a profile of her face and upper body while wearing a low-cut, off-the-shoulder top. She rocked an au-natural beauty look, with her hair pulled back in a bun.

View this post on Instagram

Details. Taurus+Pisces+Scorpio

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

Chris and Ammika’s relationship dates back several years, as they were first briefly linked in 2015. The fling was short-lived at that time, but romance rumors began flying again at the beginning of 2019, when the two were photographed together in Paris. In the months after the trip, Chris was linked to some other women, but that summer, rumors began swirling that the model was pregnant with his baby.

Throughout Ammika’s pregnancy, she kept a low-profile, and the pair hid their baby news. It wasn’t until a few weeks after their sonAeko Brown, was born (in November 2019) that they officially confirmed that Ammika had given birth. Since then, they’ve both been very active when it comes to sharing photos and videos of Aeko on social media.

Ammika is from Germany, and has been there with Aeko amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, this means Chris hasn’t been able to see Ammika OR his son in several months. However, these latest public messages between Chris and Ammika definitely make it seem like their relationship is in a good place — especially since it’s not the first time that they’ve shown love to one another on social media recently!