Chris Brown Raves Over Ammika Harris’ Stunning New Pic: ‘Every Detail Is Amazing About You’

Chris Brown just can’t get enough of Ammika Harris! The singer once again left a flirty comment on Ammika’s latest gorgeous Instagram picture — and she wrote back!

Things seem to be going well between Chris Brown and Ammika Harris. On July 1, Ammika uploaded a new picture to Instagram, and Chris popped into the comments section to pay her a compliment. “Every single detail is AMAZING about you,” Chris wrote, along with a red heart emoji to conclude the message.

When Ammika caught wind of the singer’s comment, she wrote back, “I LOVE YOU!!” Hundreds of other people also commented, with many begging Chris and Ammika to “get married already.” In the picture that Chris commented on, Ammika showed off a profile of her face and upper body while wearing a low-cut, off-the-shoulder top. She rocked an au-natural beauty look, with her hair pulled back in a bun.

Chris and Ammika’s relationship dates back several years, as they were first briefly linked in 2015. The fling was short-lived at that time, but romance rumors began flying again at the beginning of 2019, when the two were photographed together in Paris. In the months after the trip, Chris was linked to some other women, but that summer, rumors began swirling that the model was pregnant with his baby.

Throughout Ammika’s pregnancy, she kept a low-profile, and the pair hid their baby news. It wasn’t until a few weeks after their son, Aeko Brown, was born (in November 2019) that they officially confirmed that Ammika had given birth. Since then, they’ve both been very active when it comes to sharing photos and videos of Aeko on social media.

Ammika is from Germany, and has been there with Aeko amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, this means Chris hasn’t been able to see Ammika OR his son in several months. However, these latest public messages between Chris and Ammika definitely make it seem like their relationship is in a good place — especially since it’s not the first time that they’ve shown love to one another on social media recently!