Aeko Brown, 7 Mos., Coos In New Video & Fans Gush That He’s A ‘Little Chris Brown’

Another day, another video of Chris Brown & Ammika Harris’ son Aeko behaving cutely for you to enjoy!

Caution… so much adorableness ahead! Ammika Harris lit up social media with the latest Instagram video of her & Chris Brown‘s son Aeko, 7 mos, that was posted on Tuesday, June 30. The youngster appears to already be in the teething phase of his babydom as he latched on to a tiny mirror while making the most precious of noises! He rocked his super curly hair with a colorful onesie for the footage where fans could not stop talking about how much he looks like his superstar father. “Chris brown jr,” one wrote.

Chris & Ammika both gave us a bunch of new reasons to gush over their pride & joy in the month of June. The “Run It” singer left fans in an emotional state after he posted a photo of Aeko falling asleep in his car seat. He decided to make a tiny yet hilarious edit to the pic by drawing an orange guitar in his son’s hands. Perhaps he’s making a prediction for his son’s future career?

Aeko has also had a bunch of sweet moments with his doting mother recently. The gorgeous model shared a couple of videos of him snuggling up to her on Monday, June 29, with Jhené Aiko’s “New Balance” playing in the background. The footage became that much sweeter when Aeko turned to his mother with the biggest smile on his face while sucking on his pacifier.

It hasn’t been easy for the Grammy-winning singer as Aeko is currently on the other side of the world with his mommy but he is hoping out for a reunion soon. A source close to Breezy told HollywoodLife exclusively that he was inspired by pal Drake, after he reunited with his mini-me Adonis for Father’s Day.

“Chris was actually happy and inspired to see Drake hanging out with Adonis. Though they have different situations entirely, Chris likes to see his friend happy because seeing that gave him just some general hope that he will be able to see Aeko [in person] soon himself,” the source dished.