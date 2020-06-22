Drake Reveals Son Adonis, 2, Has A French Accent As They Celebrate Father’s Day With Sophie Brussaux

Fans got to hear Drake’s two-year-old son, Adonis, talk for the very first time in a video shared by the rapper on Father’s Day — and he has the CUTEST French accent!

Drake, 33, gave his fans an even closer look into his life with two-year-old son, Adonis Graham, by posting a new video to his Instagram Story on June 21. In the video, Drake is opening his Father’s Day gifts from Adonis, while the toddler’s mom, Sophie Brussaux, looks on. In the background, Adonis can be heard talking while admiring a basketball set in the corner.

Although Adonis only says a few words in the video, fans couldn’t help but notice that he has a French accent when he speaks English. Considering Sophie is French and Adonis has spent a significant amount of time in France, this comes as no surprise. However, this is the first time that anyone has actually heard the little guy speak! He also appears to be quite the artist, as the gifts that Drake unwrapped appeared to be paintings that were done by Adonis.

Sophie gave birth to Adonis in October 2017. The following spring, Pusha T exposed Drake as the little guy’s father amidst his feud with Drizzy. Drake later confirmed the paternity himself on his album, which was released in June 2018. However, he kept Adonis out of the spotlight for quite some time. It wasn’t until earlier this year that Drake finally shared photos of his son for the first time.

On March 30, Drake posted several pics of Adonis, which revealed that the little guy has curly blonde hair and bright blue eyes. These features were on full display yet again in another pic of Adonis that Drake shared on Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day to all the real g’z handling business,” Drake captioned the sweet image.

During an interview in Dec. 2019, Drake opened up about being a father. He explained that the reason he didn’t come clean about his son sooner was because he was awaiting the results of a paternity test. “I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that was my son and it wasn’t,” he revealed. Unfortunately, Drake was not able to break the news himself, as Pusha revealed the secret before he had a chance. Luckily, that’s all in the past now, and Drake has just been able to enjoy being a father to his adorable boy!