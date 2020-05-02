Drake Reveals Why He Finally Decided To Post Photos Of Son Adonis, 2: ‘It Was Great For Me’

Drake discussed fatherhood, and his new music, when he sat down with fellow rapper Lil Wayne on a new episode of ‘Young Money Radio’.

Drake surprised us all when he dropped his mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, and he sat down with rapper Lil Wayne on Apple Music’s Young Money Radio to discuss the new tracks, and his role as a father. The “God’s Plan” hitmaker has a two-year-old son, Adonis, who he posted pictures of for the very first time on his Instagram page on March 30. “I posted those pictures. It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world and I just felt like … It wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned,” he dished on episode two of Lil Wayne’s talkback show.

“I just woke up one morning and I was like, ‘you know what? This is just something that I want to do’,” Drake continued. “I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So, I just wanted to free myself of that. And I’ve watched you [Lil Wayne] be a functioning rap father for years, an incredible father.” Drake also admitted how much the “Lollipop” singer, and other rappers like 2 Chainz have inspired him to be a better father.

“A lot of the guys that we came up around [were] great family men on those tours and on those long studio nights when albums need to get done,” he said. “But specifically you, just how you always just made s**t function and work and how much love the people in your life have for you. And I could just tell the way your kids would stare at you that the time and effort that you put in as a father. So, that was really inspiring for me just to know that I can still keep pushing forward as a musician and be there for my son.”

Drake also talked about his new music, which he announced on Instagram on April 30. The mixtape not only includes a cheeky reference to Kylie Jenner’s billionaire net worth, but also boasts features from Chris Brown (“Not You Too“), Future (“Desires”), and Playboi Carti (“Pain 1993”). The overall mixtape was a joint effort between Drake and his “brothers,” Oliver El-Khatib (co-founder of Drake’s record label OVO) and producer Noel Cadastre. “My brothers put together a lot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes),” Drake explained.