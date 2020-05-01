The surprises didn’t end with the arrival of Drake’s barely-advertised mixtape, ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes.’ Drake had a few words to say about Kylie Jenner, whom he sparked romance rumors with not too long ago!

Drake’s surprise mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, has a little bit of everything: including a reference to Kylie Jenner! The 33-year-old rapper dropped the unexpected collection of tracks — some new, some old, and some leaked — at midnight on May 1, just hours after announcing the mixtape’s existence. Amid this assortment of goodies was “Demons,” a collab with Fivio Foreign and Sosa Greek that included a cheeky reference to Kylie’s billionaire net worth.

“My TD Bank is on what? (What?) / My TD Bank is on Kylie (Ayy, ayy),” Drake raped in the first verse. For listeners outside of Drake’s native Canada, the Toronto-based rapper was rapping about the Toronto-Dominion Bank — so, he was saying his bank account is in the same league as Kylie’s wealth! An innocent enough reference for any rapper, but don’t forget that Drake and Kylie were at the center of romance rumors before the U.S. coronavirus outbreak. There had been mixed reports on whether Drake and Kylie were just friends or something more following Kylie’s split from Travis Scott in Oct. 2019. However, to the public’s knowledge, both Drake and Kylie are single right now.

The mixtape also boasts features from Chris Brown (“Not You Too“), Future (“Desires”), and Playboi Carti (“Pain 1993”). The overall mixtape was a joint effort between Drake and his “brothers,” Oliver El-Khatib (co-founder of Drake’s record label OVO) and producer Ovonoel. “My brothers put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes),” Drake explained in his mixtape announcement, shared on Instagram, on April 30. He tacked on another surprise at the end of the caption — the release of his seventh studio album, coming out this summer 2020!

Drake is a music machine. A pandemic hasn’t stopped one of the biggest names in hip hop from putting out more music, as you can see. He masterminded a viral dance challenge on TikTok with the release of “Toosie Slide,” which he included in the mixtape. The new song also came with a music video on April 3, which he filmed from the safety of his $100 million Toronto mansion (which is more like a fortress). He also released “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle” (featuring Givēon) earlier this year. However, his last official album — Scorpion — arrived in 2018, so this mixtape is a delightful treat for fans awaiting that next studio album.