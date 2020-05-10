Adonis Graham is getting so big! Drake’s son was having a blast on Mother’s Day making art for his beautiful mom Sophie Brussaux.

Drake‘s son Adonis Graham, 2, is so sweet! The toddler popped up in his mom Sophie Brussaux‘s Instagram story on Sunday, May 10 as the pair celebrated Mother’s Day. Adonis was having a blast as he made a colorful piece of art work for his mom, and also attempted to paint a pair of her pants! “New jeans by Adonis,” she hilariously wrote over one video, adding a heart eye and a laughing-crying emoji!

The blonde-haired little boy was so excited as he jumped into his mom’s lap and asked, “Dada?” as she spoke perfect French back to him. Hugging her son, the 30-year-old sweetly asked for a kiss from her “big boy” and exclaimed, “ooh, Adonis!” He had the brightest smile in the short video, showing off his blue eyes! Drake’s son was casual for the morning at home with his artist mom, rocking a baby blue long sleeve and black pants.

The post marks only the second from Sophie revealing Adonis’ face, after both she and Drake, 30, finally showed him to the world on Mar. 30. Fans were shocked to see Adonis resemble Drake’s mother, Sandy Graham, so much — but were in awe of just how cute he was! “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all,” he captioned his Instagram post featuring Adonis from March, also referencing the pandemic. “It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite,” he also added.

After releasing his latest mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Drake opened up about why he posted the photos after two years. “I posted those pictures. It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world and I just felt like … It wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned,” he revealed to Lil Wayne on Apple Music’s Young Money Radio.