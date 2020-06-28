Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 7 Mos, Falls Asleep In His Car Seat In Adorable New Pic

Chris Brown’s mini-me Aeko is so precious! The seven-month-old tot fell asleep in his car seat, and his dad edited to pic to look like he was playing guitar!

Chris Brown‘s son Aeko is already taking after his dad! The adorable tot, who is on the other side of the world with his mom Ammika Harris, 27, fell asleep in his car seat — and Chris uploaded a pic, with one small edit. The seven-month-old bub was taking a nap with his hands placed in the exact position as if he were playing a guitar. So proud dad Chris showed off his artistic skills, and drew an orange guitar in his son’s hands. He captioned the June 28 pic with the DNA emoji, implying musical talent was in little Aeko’s blood!

The youngster rocked a red and white striped tee, and sported a full head of hair in the pic, proving just how quickly he’s growing up! Since being quarantined with his mom in Germany, Chris hasn’t been able to see his son, however Ammika is keeping Chris and her Instagram followers updated with plenty of pics! She even shared the sweetest tribute to her ex on Father’s Day, and opened up about the experience of giving birth. “I asked him to play his album during the procedure, because I didn’t want to hear the sound of the tools,” she captioned a June 21 Instagram photo.

The black and white snap showed Chris, clad in scrubs, a hair net and a face mask, hugging Ammika and holding her hand as she gave birth to their little bundle of joy. “Awww I just love this picture. It says it all,” one fan wrote, while another said, “That’s so sweet. Happy Father’s Day.”

Chris and Ammika have been pretty private about their relationship, but they’ve been more open about sharing their son and their love for each other with the world ever since little Aeko was born in Nov. 2019. Like Chris, Ammika share a sweet wish to the father of her baby when he turned 31 on May 5. The brunette beauty shared several photos of Aeko holding a photo of Chris as well as one photo of just Chris and one that showed her and Chris smiling and getting close. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!!!!!!! I LOVE YOU @chrisbrownofficial,” her caption for the photos read.