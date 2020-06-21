Ammika Harris Shares Delivery Secret Her ‘Baby’ Chris Brown Did While She Gave Birth To Their Son Aeko

Ammika Harris shared a Father’s Day tribute to Chris Brown, and opened up about her experience giving birth to their son Aeko.

Ammika Harris, 27, has shared the sweetest tribute to her ex Chris Brown, 31, on Father’s Day! The pair share a six-month-old son Aeko, and the proud mom just opened up about the experience of giving birth. “I asked him to play his album during the procedure, because I didn’t want to hear the sound of the tools,” she captioned a June 21 Instagram photo, which you can see here. “happy Father’s Day baby!”

The black and white snap showed Chris, clad in scrubs, a hair net and a face mask, hugging Ammika and holding her hand as she gave birth to their little bundle of joy. “Awww I just love this picture. It says it all,” one fan wrote, while another said, “That’s so sweet. Happy Father’s Day.”

It’s unclear whether the pair are romantically linked, however they’ve been fueling the rumor mill for months that they may be back together. Chris shared a birthday message for the model back in May, and confessed his love for her. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO. THE ONLY OTHER PERSON THAT LOOKS AT YOU THE WAY I DO IS AEKO… WHEN WE FIRST MET I GOT ON YA NERVES…you told me I talk too much… SO THEN I SHUT THE F*CK UP AND STARTED LISTENING! YOU ARE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVE, and you are BEAUTY. THIS YO DAY…. I LOVE YOU TELL MOMS THANK YOU! @ammikaa” Chris’ message for the pic read.

Chris and Ammika have been pretty private about their relationship so the “Forever” crooner’s latest birthday message comes as a bit of a surprise. Although their pre-baby relationship was under wraps, they’ve been more open about sharing their son and their love for each other with the world ever since little Aeko was born in Nov. 2019. Like Chris, Ammika share a sweet wish to the father of her baby when he turned 31 on May 5. The brunette beauty shared several photos of Aeko holding a photo of Chris as well as one photo of just Chris and one that showed her and Chris smiling and getting close. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!!!!!!! I LOVE YOU @chrisbrownofficial,” her caption for the photos read.