See Message
Hollywood Life

Ammika Harris Shares Delivery Secret Her ‘Baby’ Chris Brown Did While She Gave Birth To Their Son Aeko

ammika harris
BACKGRID
Beverly Hills, CA - Pop Icon, Chris Brown flaunts his new face tat while arriving at a Valentine's Day Party with Justin Combs in Beverly Hills. Chris looked overjoyed as his bold Nike's Air Jordan 3 sneaker tattooed on the right side of his face made a huge statement. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris.Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Ammika Harris shared a Father’s Day tribute to Chris Brown, and opened up about her experience giving birth to their son Aeko.

Ammika Harris, 27, has shared the sweetest tribute to her ex Chris Brown, 31, on Father’s Day! The pair share a six-month-old son Aeko, and the proud mom just opened up about the experience of giving birth. “I asked him to play his album during the procedure, because I didn’t want to hear the sound of the tools,” she captioned a June 21 Instagram photo, which you can see here. “happy Father’s Day baby!”

The black and white snap showed Chris, clad in scrubs, a hair net and a face mask, hugging Ammika and holding her hand as she gave birth to their little bundle of joy. “Awww I just love this picture. It says it all,” one fan wrote, while another said, “That’s so sweet. Happy Father’s Day.”

ammika harris
Ammika Harris shared a sweet Father’s Day tribute. Image: Instagram

It’s unclear whether the pair are romantically linked, however they’ve been fueling the rumor mill for months that they may be back together. Chris shared a birthday message for the model back in May, and confessed his love for her. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO. THE ONLY OTHER PERSON THAT LOOKS AT YOU THE WAY I DO IS AEKO… WHEN WE FIRST MET I GOT ON YA NERVES…you told me I talk too much… SO THEN I SHUT THE F*CK UP AND STARTED LISTENING! YOU ARE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVE, and you are BEAUTY. THIS YO DAY…. I LOVE YOU TELL MOMS THANK YOU! @ammikaa” Chris’ message for the pic read.

ammika harris
Chris Brown and Ammika Harris share an adorable son Aeko. Image: BACKGRID

Chris and Ammika have been pretty private about their relationship so the “Forever” crooner’s latest birthday message comes as a bit of a surprise. Although their pre-baby relationship was under wraps, they’ve been more open about sharing their son and their love for each other with the world ever since little Aeko was born in Nov. 2019. Like Chris, Ammika share a sweet wish to the father of her baby when he turned 31 on May 5. The brunette beauty shared several photos of Aeko holding a photo of Chris as well as one photo of just Chris and one that showed her and Chris smiling and getting close. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!!!!!!! I LOVE YOU @chrisbrownofficial,” her caption for the photos read.