Chris Brown Wishes ‘Beauty’ Ammika Harris A Happy 27th Birthday & Reveals His Love For Her

Chris Brown took to Instagram to give a shout-out to Ammika Harris, the mother of his five-month-old son Aeko, with a gorgeous photo and heartfelt message in honor of her birthday on May 16.

Chris Brown, 31, celebrated Ammika Harris‘ 27th birthday on May 16 with a sweet post he shared on Instagram. The singer wrote a touching message of well wishes that gave a little insight into his relationship with the mother of his five-month-old son Aeko and shared a very pretty pic of her. In the photo, she can be seen smiling while sitting on a couch in a loose black sweatshirt and showing off a necklace and hoop earrings.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO. THE ONLY OTHER PERSON THAT LOOKS AT YOU THE WAY I DO IS AEKO… WHEN WE FIRST MET I GOT ON YA NERVES…you told me I talk too much… SO THEN I SHUT THE F*CK UP AND STARTED LISTENING! YOU ARE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVE, and you are BEAUTY. THIS YO DAY…. I LOVE YOU ❤️💕 TELL MOMS THANK YOU! @ammikaa” Chris’ message for the pic read.

Chris and Ammika have been pretty private about their relationship so the “Forever” crooner’s latest birthday message comes as a bit of a surprise. Although their pre-baby relationship was under wraps, they’ve been more open about sharing their son and their love for each other with the world ever since little Aeko was born in Nov. 2019. Like Chris, Ammika share a sweet wish to the father of her baby when he turned 31 on May 5. The brunette beauty shared several photos of Aeko holding a photo of Chris as well as one photo of just Chris and one that showed her and Chris smiling and getting close. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!!!!!!! I LOVE YOU @chrisbrownofficial ❤️,” her caption for the photos read.

We’re wishing Ammika a wonderful birthday and we’ll be on the lookout to see if any other special posts are shared in honor of her day!