Ammika Harris Shows Off Amazing Post-Baby Body In Sexy Selfie 6 Months After Giving Birth To Baby Aeko

Chris Brown’s ex Ammika Harris may have given birth to little Aeko just six months ago, but you wouldn’t know it from a new snap she just shared.

Ammika Harris is enjoying the European summer! The model, who is quarantined in Germany with Chris Brown‘s seven-month-old son Aeko, just shared a selfie showing off her super toned tummy. She took to Instagram on June 25, posing in army green loungewear by the brand Lounge Underwear. She rocked a low cut bra-style top, and matching underwear which featured mesh detailing. Ammika wore them under dark green pants, which she unbuttoned to reveal the loungewear. Her pink manicure with red tips was also on display, as she held her camera up to take the mirror selfie, and pulled her curly brunette tresses up into a messy ponytail.

Earlier in the week, the proud mom posted the most adorable pic of a smiling Aeko with a blue pacifier in his mouth. His precious, deep cheek dimples can be seen in the photo, and he totally has his daddy Chris’s big brown eyes. Aeko has soft curls of brown hair, which melted fans’ hearts. One user @badrebel gushed in the comments, “His little curls at the top! Adorable.” Sadly, Chris can’t be with Aeko at the moment, as his son is living in Germany with Ammika. With the coronavirus pandemic, travel to Germany from the U.S. has a lot of restrictions. Nevertheless, Ammika still tries to include Chris in milestone celebration.

Ammika revealed in a Father’s Day Instagram message that she had one of the singer’s albums playing in the delivery room as the couple welcomed their first child together. “I asked him to play his album during the procedure, because I didn’t want to hear the sound of the tools. Happy Father’s Day baby!” she wrote next to a black and white photo of Breezy holding on to her hand in the hospital as she was giving birth. Aeko’s is Chris second child, as he has a beautiful six-year-old daughter Royalty by former music video model Nia Guzman.