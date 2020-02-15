Exclusive
Chris Brown & Ammika Harris: How They’re Co-Parenting While She’s In Germany With Aeko

Chris Brown & Ammika Harris
and

Chris Brown remains involved with Aeko, despite him being thousands of miles away! Ammika Harris in Germany to visit her mother.

Chris Brown, 30, is committed to co-parenting 3-month old son Aeko with Ammika Harris, 26 — despite her being in Europe. “Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment and she’s still in Germany at this point with Aeko,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s unsure when she’ll come back to the states, but she is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking with Chris over FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending pictures and videos, etc so Chris is still very much involved in his son’s life and knows what’s going on with him and Ammika at all times.”

After rumors began swirling that Ammika had left the United States, she confirmed via a series of Instagram comments that she was, in fact, in Germany. “So you left with Chris’ son to Germany?” a follower commented on a Jan. 13 selfie posted by the model. She quickly shot back, “He is MY son too, you know. HIS YAE lives here!” Yae is another word for grandmother, similar to the Greek version “Yaya.” She also shot back at people who purported to know about her personal life or current relationship with Chris. One person in particular posted that she and Chris “are not a happy family,” to which she swiftly replied: “Glad you know our business.” The comment came just days after she was spotted rocking a diamond ring, however, an engagement or marriage between the new parents hasn’t been confirmed.

As for work, Ammika — who has over 700,000 followers on Instagram — has been keeping busy with shoots and partnerships while overseas. “Ammika is still modeling and she’s been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany and Chris just wrapped his tour so he’s enjoying some down time but he’s always working on something behind the scenes,” the source added. “Ammika loves Chris’ mom and they have a great relationship. They also catch up often so Ammika can keep Chris’ mom updated with everything about Aeko.”

Chris and Ammika welcomed Aeko Catori on Nov. 20, 2019 after months of speculation that the model was expecting. “‘ BABY AEKO ‘❤️,” Chris captioned his first post of the sleeping baby on Dec. 13, followed by a sweet pic of big sister Royalty, 5 — his daughter with ex Nia Guzman — changing diapers!