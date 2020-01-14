Ammika Harris Defends Taking Aeko To Germany After Chris Brown’s Fans Come For Her

After Ammika Harris received some criticism for taking her and Chris Brown’s son, Aeko, to Germany without the singer, she fired back at the haters on Instagram.

Chris Brown fans caught wind of a trip that Ammika Harris took with the pair’s son, Aeko Brown, to Germany, and many weren’t thrilled that Ammika took the newborn out of the country without Chris in attendance. “So you left with Chris’ son to Germany?” one person commented on Ammika’s Jan. 13 Instagram selfie. Rather than ignoring the criticism, Ammika decided to respond, and wrote back to the hater, “He is MY son too, you know. HIS YAE lives here!” (Several fans pointed out that ‘yae’ is another word for grandmother).

Once Ammika fired back, she received major support from her fans, who urged her to ignore the critics and not respond to anymore hateful comments. After all, this is not the first time that Ammika has clapped back on Instagram. On Jan. 11, she responded to someone who claimed that Chris wasn’t in love with her. “Glad you know our business,” she wrote to the hater, who also said that she and Chris are “not a happy family.” This came after the pair sparked speculation that they had gotten married when Ammika was photographed wearing a diamond band on her left ring finger!

The marriage is far from confirmed, though, as Chris and Ammika have been super low-key about their relationship. In fact, it wasn’t until weeks after Aeko was born on Nov. 20 that they even officially confirmed his birth! The exact status of the parents’ romance is unclear, although they have recently exchanged flirty comments on Instagram.

Regardless of where they stand with their relationship, though, it’s clear that Chris and Ammika are totally committed to their baby boy. While this is Ammika’s first child, Chris already has a daughter, Royalty, 5, with Nia Guzman.