See Message
Hollywood Life

Ammika Harris Slams Fan Who Claims Chris Brown Isn’t In Love With Her After They Spark Marriage Rumors

Chris Brown Ammika Harris
Backgrid
©2012 GAMEPIKS 310-828-3445 Singers Rihanna and Chris Brown sit courtside as they attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 25, 2012. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 100-94. XYZ (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR99084_10.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris. Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chris Brown and his new rumored girlfriend Agnez Mo who is an Indonesian Pop Star are both seen arriving separately to DJ Khaled Birthday Celebration in Beverly Hills Pictured: Ref: SPL1632096 031217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran at Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Party hosted by Hennessy V.S, on in Los Angeles Hennessy V.S Presents Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Event, Los Angeles, USA View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Do not come for Ammika Harris. She put a fan in their place after they made a bold claim that Chris Brown, isn’t in love with her.

Can’t a girl just live? Ammika Harris, 26, shared a sultry Instagram bedroom shot of her posing in a sexy Pretty Little Thing dress on January 10. Most of her fanbase focused on how gorgeous she looked in the pic while another brought up Chris Brown, 30, and their child Aeko, 1 month, in the comments section. “This picture would be more beautiful if it was taken with Chris Brown and the baby next to Ammika,” the fan complimented. Another follower then responded by dropping a big claim about the model’s relationship with the “Run It” singer. “Wishful thinking but that is not the case,” they began. “He has love for her because she is baby boy Aeko’s mother but he is not in love with her, big difference.”

The fan got even more bold with their words by continuing with, “They are not a happy family as they co-parent and do what is best to have a healthy relationship or Aeko’s best interest.” Ammika, after reading what they had to say, shut them down by saying, “Glad you know our business.” Another fan backed her up by writing, “Do u stay with them to know all this? He keeps posting her but still y’all want different smh.”

Ammika may have a point after social media went wild over the status of her relationship with Breezy after she posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing several gorgeous diamond rings on January 10. There’s a connection here as Chris was wearing a pair of diamond rings back in December, in the photo he shared to announce their son’s birth. This led many to believe that the two of them are secretly married to each other although each has yet to comment on the blinged out situation.

Ammika Harris Chris Brown
Ammika Harris claps back on Instagram.

The Grammy winner appears to still be feeling her regardless of what’s really going on between them. He shared two very different but equally sexy photos of her on Instagram on January 8 with the caption, “hey Momma” next to a heart emoji. So will we ever find out what the true tea is about the new parents’ relationship? Stay tuned!