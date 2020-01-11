Ammika Harris Slams Fan Who Claims Chris Brown Isn’t In Love With Her After They Spark Marriage Rumors

Do not come for Ammika Harris. She put a fan in their place after they made a bold claim that Chris Brown, isn’t in love with her.

Can’t a girl just live? Ammika Harris, 26, shared a sultry Instagram bedroom shot of her posing in a sexy Pretty Little Thing dress on January 10. Most of her fanbase focused on how gorgeous she looked in the pic while another brought up Chris Brown, 30, and their child Aeko, 1 month, in the comments section. “This picture would be more beautiful if it was taken with Chris Brown and the baby next to Ammika,” the fan complimented. Another follower then responded by dropping a big claim about the model’s relationship with the “Run It” singer. “Wishful thinking but that is not the case,” they began. “He has love for her because she is baby boy Aeko’s mother but he is not in love with her, big difference.”

The fan got even more bold with their words by continuing with, “They are not a happy family as they co-parent and do what is best to have a healthy relationship or Aeko’s best interest.” Ammika, after reading what they had to say, shut them down by saying, “Glad you know our business.” Another fan backed her up by writing, “Do u stay with them to know all this? He keeps posting her but still y’all want different smh.”

Ammika may have a point after social media went wild over the status of her relationship with Breezy after she posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing several gorgeous diamond rings on January 10. There’s a connection here as Chris was wearing a pair of diamond rings back in December, in the photo he shared to announce their son’s birth. This led many to believe that the two of them are secretly married to each other although each has yet to comment on the blinged out situation.

The Grammy winner appears to still be feeling her regardless of what’s really going on between them. He shared two very different but equally sexy photos of her on Instagram on January 8 with the caption, “hey Momma” next to a heart emoji. So will we ever find out what the true tea is about the new parents’ relationship? Stay tuned!