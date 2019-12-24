Royalty Brown, 5, Proves She’s The Best Big Sis By Changing Baby Aeko’s Diaper — Sweet Pic

Best big sis EVER! Royalty Brown was her dad, Chris Brown’s, little helper when she stepped in to change her newborn half-brother, Aeko’s, diaper — and it was documented on Instagram!

Chris Brown is one proud papa! The singer took to Instagram to share the sweetest photo ever of his two kids, Royalty, 5, and Aeko, 1 month. In the pic, Royalty is changing her baby brother’s diaper, as he lays patiently on the changing table and sucks on a pacifier. Royalty is super focused on what she’s doing, and prove that she’s already a pro! Plus, she looks too cute for words in her festive holiday sweater and her hair pulled back in a tight bun.

Of course, this is not Royalty’s first experience with a baby at home — her mom, Nia Guzman, had a little girl earlier this year. Royalty has spent a lot of time with her half-sister, and she’s clearly learned a thing or two about taking care of a newborn. This is the first time we’ve seen her with little Aeko, though! Ammika Harris gave birth to Chris’s second child just over a month ago, on Nov. 20.

At first, Chris and Ammika kept Aeko off social media, and they actually did not blatantly confirm his birth until Dec. 11, three weeks after he was born. Since then, though, Chris has not been shy about sharing photos of his little guy on Instagram, and their bond already seems too cute for words.

Meanwhile, the exact status of Chris and Ammika’s romantic relationship is still unclear, but, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, the two have a very strong bond now that they share a child together. “Chris is head over heels in love with his son and is so grateful to Ammika for bringing him into this world,” our source revealed. “He’ll be spoiling them both rotten this Christmas.” Aw!