Chris Brown Confirms Birth Of Baby Boy & Shares Adorable 1st Photo With Newborn

The first pics are finally here! Chris Brown finally shared the first image of his sweet baby boy, while also confirming that the little one’s name is Aeko.

Chris Brown, 30, and Ammika Harris, 26, shared the first photo — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — of their newborn son on Dec. 11 and fans were absolutely thrilled by what they saw. The singer took to Instagram to share the image, which features Chris’s hands cupping the little one’s foot. He also revealed the baby’s full name in the caption, writing, “AEKO CATORI BROWN.” Fans were convinced that the baby boy’s name was Aeko after Chris wore a sweatshirt with the name on it, and now, we know for sure!

Chris welcomed his son with Ammika on Nov. 20, according to a Nov. 21 report. The pair never confirmed that they were expecting while Ammika was pregnant with Aeko, and the status of whether or not they’re even together as a couple is unclear. Throughout her pregnancy, Ammika notoriously left a slew of Instagram posts that continued to cover up her belly, as she teased fans about whether or not she was actually pregnant. However, on Nov. 21, both stars appeared to seemingly confirm their son’s birth on Instagram. “I was in love when I first saw you ❤,” Ammika shared to her story at the time, while Chris posted an image of himself in a hoodie that read ‘BORN’ on the side.

The “Run It” singer has been over the moon since the birth of his son. “Chris is happy with being a father again,” a friend of Chris shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on , adding that Chris is really looking forward to introducing his new son to Royalty Brown, 5, his daughter with Nia Guzman, 36. “[Chris] expects her to be the most amazing big sister ever. He loves the fact that he has a daughter and a son, and he now feels complete.”

Of course, Chris wanted to take his time before sharing the first images of his son out of respect for his lady, Ammika. “[Chris is] very proud and can’t wait to share more with the world, but he has to hold back because Ammika doesn’t want everything out there,” a hip-hop insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Nov. 22. “She is not used to being famous, and she’s also very sensitive, so until she’s ready for all the details to be out, Chris will hold back, out of respect for her wishes.” Now, the wait is over and fans are so happy to see the happy, healthy baby boy!