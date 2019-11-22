Exclusive
Why Chris Brown Hasn't Announced Birth Of Baby Boy With Ammika Harris Despite Bursting With Pride

Chris Brown has become a father for a second time – but you wouldn’t notice it from the silence coming from Breezy. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why Chris has kept the birth of his son with Ammika Harris under wraps.

Chris Brown, 31, and Ammika Harris, 26, have reportedly become parents to a baby boy, but neither has confirmed it on their respective social media accounts. Considering that Chris is not known for being tactful (or…quiet), this is very surprising. What gives? [Chris is] very proud and can’t wait to share more with the world, but he has to hold back because Ammika doesn’t want everything out there,” a hip-hop insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is not used to being famous, and she’s also very sensitive, so until she’s ready for all the details to be out, Chris will hold back, out of respect for her wishes.”

So, it’s because of Ammika’s wishes that Chris is keeping this new bundle of joy on the DL for the time being. The insider also tells HollywoodLife that he was with Ammika when she went into labor and was there for when the baby was born. As to when that actually happened, fans think one of Chris’s recent cryptic Instagram posts revealed his son’s birthdate. “11-20-2019,” reads the caption on a pic of Chris looking down with a huge smile on his face.

“Chris is happy with being a father again,” a friend of the “Loyal” singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Chris is really looking forward to introducing his new son to Royalty Brown, 5, his daughter with Nia Guzman. “[Chris] expects her to be the most amazing big sister ever. He loves the fact that he has a daughter and a son, and he now feels complete.”

“He is really looking forward to seeing what both his kids grow up to be,” the friend tells HollywoodLife. “He’s already having dreams of their future. Being a father has changed Chris for the better, and now having a son, it is really making the important things in life come to the front. It has made Chris really mature, and he is looking to provide both of them the best life possible.”

In addition to the “11-20-2019” photo, Chris also posted a picture of him wearing a hoodie with the word BORN embossed down the side. That second photo was without a caption, but fans put 2 and 2 together. Ammika also fueled speculation that she had given birth by posting a cryptic message to her Instagram Story. “I was in love when I first saw you [heart emoji.]”