Chris Brown Fans Convinced Ammika Harris Gave Birth To His Child After He Posts 2 Cryptic Photos

Could Chris Brown be a father of two!? That’s what fans are speculating after the singer shared two new Instagram photos on Nov. 20, amidst rumors that Ammika Harris is pregnant with his baby.

Chris Brown has yet to address the rumors that Ammika Harris is carrying his second child, but fans are convinced that she secretly gave birth on Nov. 20! First, the actor shared a photo of himself — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — with a huge smile on his face with the caption, “11-20-2019.” Then, he posted another picture of himself — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — wearing a hooded sweatshirt that had the word ‘BORN’ down the side. He left that photo without a caption, but fans are certain that the word ‘born’ is a message about the possible birth of his second child.

“Congratulations boo,” someone wrote, and another fan gushed, “Congrats on the baby,” with a heart emoji. Someone else added, “Yep…this man had another child,” and another person wrote, “YAY!!!! I’m so happy for you,” along with a baby and bottle emoji. Meanwhile, Ammika has been silent on social media since Nov. 17, which has fueled the speculation that she possibly gave birth. Fans began wondering if Ammika could be pregnant over the summer, and TMZ confirmed the news (via sources) at the end of August.

However, Ammika has never shown off a baby bump publicly. In fact, she’s continued to post photos of herself with a flat stomach on social media over the last few months, but fans think it’s just her way of trolling them as she tries to keep the rumored pregnancy a secret. In October, a Chris Brown concert-goer claimed to have seen Ammika at one of his shows, and claimed on Instagram that she definitely is pregnant. “I saw her when she was leaving the mix booth!!!!!” the person wrote. “They just tryna milk the situation to get her damn followers up.”

The status of Chris and Ammika’s relationship has been quite unclear throughout the past year. While he’s often leaving flirty comments on her Instagram page, he also hasn’t been shy about showing love to his ex, Rihanna, on her photos, either. Plus, he totally made out with his backup dancer while performing in September! It looks like we’re going to have to wait for an official confirmation before we know for sure whether or not Chris’s daughter, Royalty, 5, is a big sister!