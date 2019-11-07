Ammika Harris Leaves Fans Wondering If She’s Really Pregnant With Chris Brown’s Baby With New Photo

Ammika Harris is driving fans crazy with her latest Instagram post, featuring the beauty lounging on a couch while hiding what could be her baby bump!

Ammika Harris, 26, is still keep fans in the dark as rumors continue to swirl that the beauty might be pregnant with Chris Brown‘s, 30, baby. The stunner took to Instagram on Nov. 6, showing off her amazing, toned body in a pic with no caption. Ammika posed up on a couch, wearing only, what appeared to be, a sports bra and short shorts with the word Lounge written across the elastic bands. Ammika gave a smoldering look to the camera, with her beautiful black hair worn down and straight with a side part. Ammika donned minimal jewelry and looked so fresh faced, with sparse eye makeup and lip gloss.

While the pic was unquestionably stunning, fans were more focused on what they couldn’t see. Ammika cleverly hid her stomach with a few pillows and it drove her followers wild. One fan, however, commented, “I can see the baby bump.” What ensued after was a back and forth between followers about fans saying Ammika had “been pregnant since May.” Another follower chimed in to retort, “um that would be 6 months so she still pregnant so yes no one is stopping.” But fans still don’t have a clear answer on Ammika’s pregnancy status.

Ammika’s followers have been yearning for a glimpse of the rumored mother-to-be’s belly for months. On Sept. 4, Ammika posted yet another photo where she conveniently hid her belly once again while donning a hoodie and posing from behind. Naturally, fans pounced on the pic. “LMAO OKAY! LIKE THE NEWS IS OUT, why @vchrisbrownofficial and @ammikaaa hiding the baby, Let’s see that belly,” one such fan commented, referring to the two separate reports that claimed Ammika is having the R&B singer’s second baby (the first report sprung up in June, and the second claimed the alleged parents were having a baby boy, per TMZ). After a slew of more pressing comments, Ammika simply wrote, “when its [sic] all about the hoodie 😘.” And that was that!

But the aspiring model has kept up with her content on the ‘Gram and consistently leaves her fans guessing. On Oct. 23, the beauty showed off her long legs while sporting a glittering jersey. Once again, she had her belly totally hidden by the baggy shirt and the angle of her pose. Ammika is definitely keeping her fans in the dark when it comes to the truth behind the pregnancy speculation. Keep your detective hats on, fans — this mystery hasn’t been solved yet!