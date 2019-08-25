Chris Brown & GF Ammika Harris Reportedly Expecting 1st Baby Together – A Boy

Chris Brown is going to be a father again! The singer is already a dad to 5-year-old daughter Royalty, who he shares with ex Nia Guzman. He is reportedly expecting a son with Ammika Harris.

Chris Brown, 30, is expanding his family! The R&B star is reportedly expecting his second child with on-again, off-again girlfriend Ammika Harris, 26, according to TMZ. This is the first child for Ammika, and the second for Chris, who has 5-year-old daughter Royalty with former flame Nia Guzman. The news comes after the couple have been showing each other some love on social media. The aspiring model is reportedly due sometime this Fall.

Rumors about Ammika’s pregnancy have been swirling for the last few months, after Chris commented “my baby mama” on several of the UCLA grad’s sexy Instagram photos. He also commented “BM BAD” on a photo from May 8, with fans inferring the letters “BM” to mean “baby mama” — suggesting the star wasn’t trying to hide the news! Ammika been regularly posting sexy photos on Instagram, with no sign of a baby bump. She did appear to be enjoying a yummy looking flatbread and a delicious looking salmon (alongside mashed potatoes!) on her Instagram story on Saturday, August 24. As for the sexy snaps, it’s possible they could be older photos — or she’s simply doesn’t have a big bump.

Earlier this year, the couple went their separate ways, as Chris was dating model Indyamarie, 25, in April — but Chris reportedly ended things with her due to Ammika’s pregnancy. Rumors were also flying about Chris and his “Easy” collaborator DaniLeigh after he left her flirty comments on Instagram — but a source described them as “close friends” to HollywoodLife on August 9. The “No Guidance” singer and Ammika first darted in 2015, after he was her longtime celebrity crush — on October 28, 2014, she tweeted “Going tru @chris brown videos like 😛😛😛😛.” The biracial beauty bares a striking resemblance to his ex Karrueche Tran, and describes herself on Twitter as a “blasian with Cherokee blood.”