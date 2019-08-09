Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown & DaniLeigh’s ‘Close’ Relationship: How She Feels About His Flirty Comment

DaniLeigh Reaction Chris Brown Flirty Comment
Shutterstock
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris.Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
, and

DaniLeigh joked that she exposed ‘bae’ in the background of her IG post and Chris Brown was quick to drop a comment. So, are the ‘Easy’ collaborators taking things to the next level?

Chris Brown, 30, and R&B singer DaniLeigh, 24, dropped the video for their song “Easy (Remix)” in June and their on-screen chemistry was hard to miss. So naturally, when Chris left flirty comments on DaniLeigh’s Aug. 5 Instagram post it got everyone wondering if things have turned romantic. And, while it’s all love between these two, it turns out they’re firmly in the friend zone. A source close to DaniLeigh tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she didn’t take the comment from Chris seriously.

“Chris and DaniLeigh are really close friends, there is nothing romantic going on between them whatsoever,” says our source. “DaniLeigh thought Chris’ comment on her post was absolutely hysterical and she knows he was just being playful. Their relationship is completely platonic and is solely based off creating music. They had an amazing time working together and respect each other as artists.”

This is by no means the first time that Chris has left a flirty IG comment and, according to a friend of the Indigo singer, it probably won’t be the last. “Chris is a flirt at heart,” says our source. “He was just having fun with DaniLeigh. It is his personality to be fun and goofy and flirty. There is a fun loving side to Chris and he was just having fun leaving that comment. They both knew what they were getting into with it. They are nothing more than friends. They were goofing around and playing with trolls that think it might be something different.”

View this post on Instagram

Damn… I exposed bae in the background .

A post shared by DANILEIGH🇩🇴 (@iamdanileigh) on

One romance rumor in Chris’ life that still hasn’t been cleared up is his status with Ammika Harris, 26. Breezy has been linked to the stunning model ever since multiple reports from June 14 claimed that they’re expecting their first child together. If the reports are true, that means Chris will be welcoming his second child. He also shares a five-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown, with Nia Guzman.