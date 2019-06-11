Chris Brown & DaniLeigh are on fire in their new video! The two R&B stars sizzled with chemistry in the visual for the ‘Easy’ Remix & per usual — Chris showed off his killer dance moves.

If anyone knows how to throw a dance party, it’s Chris Brown, 30. That’s exactly what he did in his new music video with songstress DaniLeigh, 24, and together, these two were unstoppable! The joint video from the R&B icon and the budding R&B singer arrived on June 11, and it was three minutes full of flawless, hard-hitting dance moves from both artists. There was no denying that these two shared some serious artistic chemistry on-set, and they sizzled from start to finish in the clip!

“I’m gonna teach you how to dance today,” Dani cheekily could be heard saying as the video started, which was met with an unconvincing face by Chris. “Teach ME how to dance?” he questioned. But — DaniLeigh proved she was no newcomer when it came to busting a move and we can only hope these two collaborate again in the future!

Chris is on a roll this week, and the epic new video hit streaming platforms just three days after he wowed fans with a hot new track with Drake. The former enemies have put aside their differences and teamed up for “No Guidance,” a rhythmic track where they alternate verses the whole way true. Needless to say — fans went crazy over the track, which both stars had been teasing for some time. The new joint track marked the first for Drake and Chris since they squashed their beef on-stage in Los Angeles in October 2018.

Catch the new clip from Chris and DaniLeigh above! These two superstars are slaying the solo game, but together — they’re a force to be reckoned with.