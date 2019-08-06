Chris Brown Admits He Wants To Be Singer DaniLeigh’s ‘Bae’ Amid Ammika Harris Pregnancy Rumors

DaniLeigh joked that she exposed ‘bae’ in the background of an Instagram post, which prompted Chris Brown to drop two flirty comments for his music collaborator!

What do we have here? Chris Brown, 30, jokingly considered himself to be singer DaniLeigh’s lover after his “Easy (Remix)” collaborator posted a selfie on Aug. 5. “Damn… I exposed bae in the background,” the 24-year-old singer of “Lil Bebe” captioned the hot shot. But instead of Breezy laying on her bed in the background, it was a forlorn teddy bear who took that spot. Taking notice of this, Chris commented, “I ain’t back there 😳.” Chris was not shy that today, as he even threw in a fire emoji in a separate comment. Shoot your shot, why don’t you!

Chris and DaniLeigh certainly nailed the image of a couple in sync after they mimicked each other’s dance moves in the music video for “Easy (Remix),” which dropped on June 11. They even rocked matching sweats! But outside of music, it’s model Ammika Harris, 26, whom Breezy has been linked to ever since multiple reports from June 14 claimed that they’re expecting their first child together. That means Chris would reportedly become a father of two, as he also shares a five-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown, with Nia Guzman. Chris’ connection to Ammika first became public knowledge in 2015, and Chris was even photographed planting a kiss on her head at a Paris nightclub on Jan. 20.

But Chris’ flirty comments under DaniLeigh’s photo comes after Page Six also reported that Chris “isn’t dating [Ammika] at this time,” according to its June report. However, both parties haven’t denied the pregnancy rumors, and Ammika even showed her support for Chris’ spiritual musings in the same month news broke of her reported bun in the oven. “The color INDIGO is the color of intuition and perception and is helpful opening the third eye. It promotes deep concentration during times of introspection and meditation, helping you achieve deeper levels of consciousness. It is a color which related to the ‘New Age’ – the ability to use the Higher Mind to see beyond the normal senses with great powers of perception,” Chris shared in an especially insightful post to promote his new Indigo album on June 20, and Ammika happily left crystal ball and heart emojis in the comments section.

Chris is also making headlines for his platonic relationships, as he continues to prove that his and Drake’s feud is really a thing of the early 2010’s! They teamed up for the “No Guidance” music video that dropped on July 26, and even surprised fans with a joint performance on stage at a concert in Drake’s native Toronto on Aug. 5.