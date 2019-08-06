Surprise! Fans in attendance at OVO Fest 2019 got the ultimate treat when Chris Brown hit the stage with Drake to perform their new smash, ‘No Guidance,’ proving their former feud over shared ex Rihanna is far behind them.



Drake, 32, always has a few surprises up his sleeve when it comes his annual OVO Fest, and this year was no different. The hit-maker surprised the crowd when he called his fellow musician and former enemy Chris Brown, 30, to the stage to perform a song. The two stars broke out with an epic rendition of their new joint track, “No Guidance,” and they had the crowd going wild at the show in Drizzy’s hometown of Toronto. You can watch a snippet of their performance from the night below!

In addition to bringing Chris out for a track, Drake had a long list of surprise celebrity appearances. After performing a slew of throwback hits, Drake proceeded to bring out Tyga, Lil Baby, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Cardi B, Offset, and more! The festival is in its ninth year but it was truly bigger and better than ever in its 2019 run.

The epic stage performance comes two weeks after the collaborators released the official music video for “No Guidance.” The two musicians teamed up for a nine-minute long music video on July 26, where they faced off in an epic dance battle! The dance-off may not have ended well for Drake, but the hilarious visual had fans rolling with laughter and it was the ultimate sign that there was indeed zero beef between these two. Drizzy and Chris’ joint track marked their first collab since they squashed their beef on stage in Los Angeles in October 2018. The show marked the end of their bitter, years-long feud, after they both dated R&B songstress Rihanna, 31. Their feud even escalated to a point of violence in 2012, when they had a vicious brawl at a New York City nightclub and Drake allegedly threw a bottle at Chris. Given their history — it’s still hard to believe these two are the best of pals these days!

OVO Fest 2019 was one star-studded event, but Breezy’s surprise appearance was undoubtedly one of the highlights! Watch him hit the stage with Drake above!