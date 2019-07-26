‘No Guidance’ has proven to be one of the hottest songs of the summer and now you can watch Chris Brown & Drake croon out the jam while they finally address their longtime feud on-screen.

Finally! Chris Brown and Drake’s summer hit “No Guidance” has a video and it’s everything you could’ve wanted. The two A-list rapper hit a secret underground club, where the ladies are lovely, the cars are pimped out, and the moment has come for the two rappers to settle once and for all who is the king… of the dance floor? Yes, in a twist that ends quite badly for Drake, the two guys are challenged to dance off. Chris rises to the challenge, but Drake… well, let’s say we’ve all seen Hotline Bling and this was way worse than that! But it’s all in good fun and by the video’s end, Drake has proclaimed Chris to be the ‘real deal’ and the guys hug it out. Not bad for two guys seemingly to have been at odds for the last few years!

Fans have been waiting anxiously for the video to drop ever since the rappers were photographed partying in a Miami nightclub on July 2. The R&B singer and the hip-hop star were reported to be filming the video for the song in Mr. Jones and according to a source on site, the booze was flowing as they partied with “beautiful women,” in separate VIP sections while the cameras rolled. The one time rivals arrived at 1am and partied until 3:30am before heading off to an “undisclosed location.” Sounds like one hell of a set!

It’s still hard to believe these two are partying it up as buddies after their tumultuous history. As fans know, both rappers previously dated R&B singer Rihanna which put a wedge between them and eventually escalated to a violent bar fight in 2012.

Be sure to watch the new video from Drake and Breezy above! The two did it real big in Miami while shooting their video and it definitely shows through!