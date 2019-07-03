See Pics
Chris Brown & Drake Party Together In Miami Filming New Music Video — See Pics

Chris Brown and Drake have well and truly put their beef behind them, as these pics of the stars filming a music video for their song, ‘No Guidance,’ proves.

Chris Brown, 30, and Drake, 32, were photographed partying in a Miami nightclub together on July 2. The R&B singer and the hip-hop star were filming a video for their song, “No Guidance,” in Mr. Jones and, according to a source, the booze was flowing as they partied with “beautiful women,” in separate VIP sections while the cameras rolled. The one time rivals arrived at 1am and partied until 3:30am before heading off to an “undisclosed location.”

The video was being filmed as Chris continued to face outrage over the lyrics to his song “Need A Stack,” which is on his new album Indigo. On June 28 a fan slammed him on Twitter and shared the lyrics to the song, which includes the line, “Only wanna f*ck the black b*tches with the nice hair.” The person wrote, “So, I’ve been a Chris Brown fan for at least half of my life. IN HIS RECENT SONG FROM HIS ALBUM (Need A Stack) he said ‘I only f*ck the black b*tches with the nice hair’ and I just wanted to know, what is nice hair..?” Another person wrote, “So is this considered a ‘preference’ or ‘discrimination’. Listen we all have preferences I’ll give you that. Never will I discriminate against my own kind. #chrisbrown.”

Chris reacted with anger and slammed his fans via a long rant, writing, “Weird a** angry people. Sincerely, from the bottom of my balls…I DON’T GIVE A F*CK ABOUT YALL NEGATIVE BOOTYFACE A** B*ITCHES. IM START GIVING AWAY FREE LACE-FRONTS FOR ALL YOU WIERD [sic] FEMALES WIT THE SKID ROW EDGES AND LOW SELF ESTEEM. ASIDE FROM THAT….HOP OFF THESE NUTTS [sic]. Half y’all look like the BUDWEISER FROGS..SO PLEASE DONT COME WIT DA BULLSH*T. I WILL FIRE DAT A** UP AND ROAST THE HELL OUT YOU OVERLY SENSITIVE DUCKHEAD A** WEIRDOS.”

Drake
Drake is snapped at Mr. Jones nightclub during the filming for the video ‘No Guidance.’ (Kenneth Dapaah)
Chris Brown
Chris Brown partied at Mr. Jones during filming of his new music video. (Kenneth Dapaah)

But, Drake and Chris appeared to brush off the social media outrage by focusing on the work at hand while partying at Mr. Jones, as our pictures clearly show.