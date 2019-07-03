Chris Brown & Drake Party Together In Miami Filming New Music Video — See Pics

Chris Brown and Drake have well and truly put their beef behind them, as these pics of the stars filming a music video for their song, ‘No Guidance,’ proves.

Chris Brown, 30, and Drake, 32, were photographed partying in a Miami nightclub together on July 2. The R&B singer and the hip-hop star were filming a video for their song, “No Guidance,” in Mr. Jones and, according to a source, the booze was flowing as they partied with “beautiful women,” in separate VIP sections while the cameras rolled. The one time rivals arrived at 1am and partied until 3:30am before heading off to an “undisclosed location.”

The video was being filmed as Chris continued to face outrage over the lyrics to his song “Need A Stack,” which is on his new album Indigo. On June 28 a fan slammed him on Twitter and shared the lyrics to the song, which includes the line, “Only wanna f*ck the black b*tches with the nice hair.” The person wrote, “So, I’ve been a Chris Brown fan for at least half of my life. IN HIS RECENT SONG FROM HIS ALBUM (Need A Stack) he said ‘I only f*ck the black b*tches with the nice hair’ and I just wanted to know, what is nice hair..?” Another person wrote, “So is this considered a ‘preference’ or ‘discrimination’. Listen we all have preferences I’ll give you that. Never will I discriminate against my own kind. #chrisbrown.”

Chris reacted with anger and slammed his fans via a long rant, writing, “Weird a** angry people. Sincerely, from the bottom of my balls…I DON’T GIVE A F*CK ABOUT YALL NEGATIVE BOOTYFACE A** B*ITCHES. IM START GIVING AWAY FREE LACE-FRONTS FOR ALL YOU WIERD [sic] FEMALES WIT THE SKID ROW EDGES AND LOW SELF ESTEEM. ASIDE FROM THAT….HOP OFF THESE NUTTS [sic]. Half y’all look like the BUDWEISER FROGS..SO PLEASE DONT COME WIT DA BULLSH*T. I WILL FIRE DAT A** UP AND ROAST THE HELL OUT YOU OVERLY SENSITIVE DUCKHEAD A** WEIRDOS.”

But, Drake and Chris appeared to brush off the social media outrage by focusing on the work at hand while partying at Mr. Jones, as our pictures clearly show.