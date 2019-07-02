Chris Brown Blasts ‘Weird’ & ‘Angry’ Fans Who Slam Him For ‘Nice Hair’ Lyrics In ‘Need A Stack’ In Rant

Chris Brown took to Instagram to respond to some fans criticizing him for a lyric in his new song ‘Need A Stack’ and his mom, Joyce Hawkins, also defended him with some powerful words.

Chris Brown, 30, and his mom Joyce Hawkins took to Instagram on July 2 to post their responses to some fans calling out the singer for a certain lyric in his new song “Need A Stack”, and it wasn’t pretty. The controversial lyric has Chris singing, “Only wanna f*ck the black b*tches with the nice hair”, and there were many followers who couldn’t help but express their disappointment with it. “So, I’ve been a Chris Brown fan for at least half of my life. IN HIS RECENT SONG FROM HIS ALBUM (Need A Stack) he said ‘I only f*ck the black b*tches with the nice hair’ and I just wanted to know, what is nice hair..?” one fan asked. “So is this considered a ‘preference’ or ‘discrimination’. Listen we all have preferences I’ll give you that. Never will I discriminate against my own kind. #chrisbrown,” another follower wrote.

It didn’t take long for Chris to speak out to and disagree with all the hate he feels he’s receiving and he did it by calling them all out. “Weird a** angry people. Sincerely, from the bottom of my balls…I DON’T GIVE A F*UCK ABOUT YALL NEGATIVE BOOTYFACE A** B*ITCHES,” his message read. “IM START GIVING AWAY FREE LACE-FRONTS FOR ALL YOU WIERD [sic] FEMALES WIT THE SKID ROW EDGES AND LOW SELF ESTEEM. ASIDE FROM THAT….HOP OFF THESE NUTTS. Half y’all look like the BUDWEISER FROGS..SO PLEASE DONT COME WIT DA BULLSH*T. I WILL FIRE DAT A** UP AND ROAST THE HELL OUT YOU OVERLY SENSITIVE DUCKHEAD A** WEIRDOS.”

Joyce followed suit in agreement with Chris’ feelings when she took to Instagram to share a sarcastic post with words that read, “HEADLINE NEWS!!!! HAIR!!! SERIOUSLY???! NOW WHAT HAS THIS WORLD COME TO??????” and another that read, “STAY POSITIVE DON’T NOBODY WANT TO HEAR THAT!!!” She also left a telling caption on one of the posts. “JUST ANOTHER DISTRACTION!!! DONT FEED INTO THE BS!!! HAIR??!? ARE WE SERIOUS???? COME ON MY PPL!!! ITS ALL LOVE OVER HERE❤️❤️♥️♥️♥️. I DONT COMMENT MUCH ON STUFF BUT THIS WAS JUST RIDICULOUS TO ME!!!! KEEP SHINING MY KING!!!!” the caption read.

Chris’ headline-making song is off his ninth studio album Indigo, which was released on June 28. The long anticipated album has 32 songs on the track list and although he’s been receiving backlash over his hair lyric, he’s also been receiving praise over what some are calling a “masterpiece”. Chris teamed up with other well known artists such as Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj for collaborations on the album and as with everything he does, there are lovers and there are haters but he’s definitely sticking with the lovers!