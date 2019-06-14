Someone better tell Royalty Brown the good news. Chris Brown is apparently about to become a dad for the second times, as his rumored ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris, is reportedly pregnant!

Chris Brown, 30, is going to be a father – again! The “No Guidance” rapper is expecting his second child with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris, 26, Page Six reports. The publication claims a source told them of Chris’s second foray into fatherhood, and that this pregnancy was the impetus for his recent breakup from Indyamarie, 25. Once Indyamarie reportedly heard about this pregnancy, she pulled a Karrueche Tran, 31, and bolted (Page Six noted that Chris “isn’t dating Harris at this time.”) HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for clarification on this, and we will update this post with any more information when/if it’s made available.

If this reported pregnancy is giving you a bad case of déjà vu, don’t freak out, as it seems eerily similar to what happened in March 2015. Chris’s relationship with Karrueche Tran fell apart when the Claws actress – and the rest of the world – found out that he had fathered a child with another woman. “Y’all know a Nia?” she tweeted, indicating Nia Guzman. Though Chris lost a girlfriend, he gained a daughter – the now-five-year-old Royalty Brown. While Chris’s relationship with Karrueche would get ugly after the breakup, his relationship with Royalty would be the complete opposite, as he always seems the proud papa when sharing pictures of her on his social media.

Chris hinted that he and Ammika were about to start a family. He kept on leaving comments such as “my baby mama” underneath her Instagram photos. “At first everyone assumed he was just being sweet to Ammika and calling her his ‘baby mama’ because they’re long distance and they were having some issues,” a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in May 2019, “but now it’s getting to the point where his friends are all starting to really suspect that it’s true, that Ammika is really having his baby.”

Speaking of Chris creeping on another person’s Instagram, he supposedly threw some shade at Karrueche Tran, courtesy of Victor Cruz, 32. The former New York Giants wide receiver is dating Karrueche, which seemingly upset Chris. “No shade boo, BUT PLEASE STYLE HIM,” Chris commented on an IG pic of Vic and Karrueche. “He look like he shopping of the manikin and trying to bargain with the sales manager. Retired wrestler spanks [sic].”

Chris denied that he made those comments and said his account was hacked. Just in case you forgot, Chris and Karrueche dated on and off from 2010 to 2015, and she took out a five-year restraining order against Chris in 2017 after he allegedly sent threating text messages to her.

This story is updating…