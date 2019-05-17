Chris Brown: Why His Close Friends Suspect His GF Ammika Harris Is Really Pregnant

Chris Brown has one child, Royalty, and another may be on the way! A source close to Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that friends think his girlfriend Ammika Harris is pregnant!

Chris Brown, 30, and Ammika Harris, 26, have been playing it coy about whether or not they’re expecting a child together. A source close to the rapper revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that their closest friends think she’s got a baby on the way! “Chris is dropping a lot of hints that he’s going to be a dad again,” our insider spilled. “At first everyone assumed he was just being sweet to Ammika and calling her his ‘baby mamma’ because they’re long distance and they were having some issues, but now it’s getting to the point where his friends are all starting to really suspect that it’s true, that Ammika is really having his baby.”

Our source added, “Of course Chris is keeping everything close to the vest but he really seems extra happy lately. He doesn’t seem to be bothered by anything, which is unlike him. If anyone asks him about it he just gets this sly smile like he knows a secret. All he will say is that he would be the luckiest man in the world to have a baby with Ammika . He loves being a dad more than anything so he’d definitely be walking on air.”

Chris and Ammika have been in an on-and-off relationship for years, since 2015. He recently called her “baby mama” in an Instagram caption (abbreviated like “BM”), and fans definitely caught on.