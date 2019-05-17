Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown: Why His Close Friends Suspect His GF Ammika Harris Is Really Pregnant

Backgrid
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris.Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
and

Chris Brown has one child, Royalty, and another may be on the way! A source close to Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that friends think his girlfriend Ammika Harris is pregnant!

Chris Brown, 30, and Ammika Harris, 26, have been playing it coy about whether or not they’re expecting a child together. A source close to the rapper revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that their closest friends think she’s got a baby on the way! Chris is dropping a lot of hints that he’s going to be a dad again,” our insider spilled. “At first everyone assumed he was just being sweet to Ammika and calling her his ‘baby mamma’ because they’re long distance and they were having some issues, but now it’s getting to the point where his friends are all starting to really suspect that it’s true, that Ammika is really having his baby.”

Our source added, “Of course Chris is keeping everything close to the vest but he really seems extra happy lately. He doesn’t seem to be bothered by anything, which is unlike him. If anyone asks him about it he just gets this sly smile like he knows a secret. All he will say is that he would be the luckiest man in the world to have a baby with Ammika. He loves being a dad more than anything so he’d definitely be walking on air.”
Chris and Ammika have been in an on-and-off relationship for years, since 2015. He recently called her “baby mama” in an Instagram caption (abbreviated like “BM”), and fans definitely caught on.
Additionally, for Ammika’s birthday this week, she revealed that she got the “most beautiful” birthday gift, and people are speculating that that means she’s pregnant. Chris’ other child, Royalty, 4, is with his previous partner Nia Amey, 35. We guess only time will tell if Chris and Ammika are expecting a child together!