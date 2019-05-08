Chris Brown Calls Rumored Girlfriend Ammika Harris A ‘Baby Mama’ & Fans Think She’s Pregnant

Chris Brown left an interesting comment on his rumored girlfriend Ammika Harris’ recent pic and it’s causing fans to think he’s about to be a father again.

Is Chris Brown about to have another child?! The 30-year-old singer had fans asking that question after he left a comment on his rumored girlfriend Ammika Harris‘ Instagram pic that seemed to indicate he was calling her a “baby mama”. In the pic, 25-year-old Ammika can be seen holding a basketball while smiling and posing in front of a basketball set-up in an arcade room. “Yup,” Chris’ first of two comments read. “BM BAD,” read the second. It didn’t take long for fans to dissect what “BM” could mean and it turns out that most people seem to use those letters to refer to the term “baby mama”, so is Ammika about to be Chris’ baby’s mama? Fans took to Instagram to express their enthusiasm about the possibility that the beauty could be pregnant.

“BM? 😳,” one fan asked. “So y’all having a baby 🤰 or not @chrisbrownofficial you ain’t getting no younger 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” another said. “So that’s your BM @chrisbrownofficial ??? Interesting 🤔” another comment read. Others took a different route when they responded by saying they think he’s either trolling the public or “BM” could stand for “baby making” or “best mate”.

Chris and Ammika have been private about their rumored relationship and have never publicly confirmed their romance so it would be quite a surprise if they are expecting a child. If she is pregnant, though, it would be the second child for Chris, who already has four-year-old daughter Royalty with Nia Amey. Last month, a source EXCLUSIVELY told us the artist would love to have more kids. “Chris would love more kids, he wants a boy and maybe another girl too, but he is in no rush,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

We guess only time will tell if Ammika and Chris are set to welcome a baby into the world, but we’ll definitely be on the lookout!