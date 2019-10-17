See Pics
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown & Ammika Harris Appear To Be Back Together As Pregnancy Rumors Swirl — See Receipts

Chris Brown, Ammika Harris
BACKGRID
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris.Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Evening Writer

Beginning on Oct. 9, there has been a surge of new evidence to suggest Chris Brown has romantically reunited with his ‘babe,’ Ammika Harris. Receipt No. 1 — Ammika’s face was spray painted right onto the side of Breezy’s tour bus!

Thanks to unconfirmed pregnancy reports that first surfaced in June 2019, there has been confusion as to whether or not Chris Brown, 30, and Ammika Harris, 26, are actually dating again. Now that we’re midway into October, new evidence shows that Breezy and Ammika are definitely in one another’s lives — and we’re here to break down these new developments! Chris’ grandest gesture was having a picture of Ammika’s face —  inspired by her Sept. 22 Instagram post — spray painted right onto the side of his tour bus during a pit stop in San Antonio, TX! Chris revealed the gigantic mural to his Instagram Story on Oct. 9, writing, “WE GONE FLIP DIS BUS 🔥.” Ammika was highly flattered, because she reposted the art to her Instagram Story as well and wrote, “AMAZING…Literally blushing right now.”

To serve as extra confirmation that Ammika is somehow involved in Chris’ IndiGOAT TOUR, Instagram fan account @teamchrika posted an alleged video of Ammika (her back was turned to the camera) walking Chris’ dog, Buttercup, at what appeared to be the backstage of a concert on Oct. 12. The Instagram Story clip was sourced from @bri.ellee, the account of Ammika’s friend! On that same day, Chris performed at a concert in Sacramento, CA on Oct. 12.

A day after the concert, Ammika shared a pretty selfie (belly hidden) and one follower claimed to have seen a pregnant Ammika. “Y’all she is pregnant!! I saw her when she was leaving the mix booth!!! They just tryna milk the situation to get her damn followers up! 🙄,” the Instagram user wrote, but Ammika clapped back: “followers up? SOCIAL MEDIA IS NOT REAL LIFE!”

Although it remains unclear if Ammika is actually carrying Chris’ second child, a baby boy (as a report from August alleged), they’re not being discreet about their affection for one another. Chris bombarded Ammika with compliments after she revealed an impressive acrylic painting of an anime girl on Oct. 11, an Ammika original! “YOU ARE SO DOPE ❤️🥰,” he raved in one comment, and gushed in another, “bout time u started painting again. NOW MY PARTNER IN CRIME IS BACK👽🥰.” He even called Ammika his “babe” — in all caps — after declaring how proud he was in a third comment.

Ammika Harris
Ammika Harris claps back at a rumor about her alleged pregnancy on Oct. 13, 2019. (Courtesy Of Instagram/@ammikaaa)

While it may be easy to conclude that Chris and Ammika are a couple, there has been some uncertainty, since Chris kissed his backup dancer mid-performance at a Detroit concert on Sept. 30. He also left a flirty comment under a lingerie photo of his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, on Sept. 19. Regardless, it’s obvious that Chris and Ammika are at least on very good terms! They were first linked together in 2015, and romance rumors swirled again after their trip to Paris in Jan. 2019. However, Chris would go on to be linked to model Indyamarie Pelton, 25, by April, until Ammika’s first pregnancy report broke about two months later.