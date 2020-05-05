Royalty Brown, 5, Sings Happy Birthday To Dad Chris As He Turns 31 — Adorable Video

Chris Brown rang in his 31st birthday with his daughter, Royalty, by his side — and she even helped design a custom cake for her famous dad!

Royalty Brown, 5, is her dad, Chris Brown’s, biggest cheerleader, so of course, she helped him celebrate his 31st birthday on May 5. The five-year-old presented her dad with an epic custom cake for his birthday, which featured photos of herself and Chris’s son, Aeko Brown, 5 months. She also gave the singer a blue and red hat, and had a black and red one for herself to match. In a video posted to Royalty’s Instagram page, she stood on a chair next to her dad as he checked out the cake.

Then, Royalty took part in singing “Happy Birthday” to Chris. While several voices sang in the background, Royalty chimed in with a “cha cha cha” between each verse. Her fun additions to the song had Chris giggling as he wrapped his little girl in a hug. At the end of the video, he squeezed her tight before blowing out the candles and thanking her for the sweet gestures. Royalty was all smiles as she embraced her famous father. Unfortunately, Aeko was not present for the birthday celebrations, as he’s been quarantined in Germany with his mom, Ammika Harris.

Chris and Royalty have grown to have such a special bond over the years. She’s proven that she wants to be just like her dad when it comes to dancing, and she’s already shown off her moves in social media videos many times. Chris could not be more proud of his daughter, and is often sharing photos and videos of her on his page.

Plus, Chris has taken Royalty to a number of red carpet events over the years to show her off. Most recently, she was with him as he walked the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards in January. They made the picture-perfect pair as they smiled for the cameras together on music’s biggest night!