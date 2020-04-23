Royalty Brown, 5, Shows Off Her Dance Moves With Baby Sister In Funny New Video 

It’s safe to say that Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ is at the top of Royalty Brown’s playlist! Chris Brown’s 5-year-old daughter can’t stop dancing to the new track. She recruited her baby sis, Sinatra to show off her moves in a cute, new video!

Dancing queens! Royalty Brown is obsessed with Drake’s new song, “Toosie Slide,” and she’s got her 10-month-old baby sister, Sinatra hooked! Mom, Nia Guzman shared a video of her daughters dancing in the kitchen at their Los Angeles home on Wednesday night, April 22. The model admitted that Drake’s new track has been on repeat.

“Y’all don’t understand how many times I have to hear this got damn song everyday!” Nia captioned the cute clip in a post on Instagram. She added the hashtags, “My House,” “The Zoo,” and “The RoRo And Sin Show.”

In the new clip, Sinatra can be seen bobbing her head back and forth while sitting in her high-chair. — Something Nia thought was hysterical, as she can be heard laughing in the background. “Y’all ever seen a 9 month old head bang?” she added to her caption.

(Video credit: Nia Guzman/Instagram)

Nia shares Royalty with Chris Brown, who is also a big fan of his daughter’s dance moves. The “Freaky Friday” singer, 30, often shares videos of Royalty dancing around at-home. CB also uploaded a different clip of “RoRo” perfecting Drake’s “Toosie Slide” on Instagram, and the rapper reposted it!

Royalty has become quite popular on social media. She’s nearing the 1-million mark in followers on Instagram, and she’s a rising star on TikTok. All of her online accounts are managed by her mom.

Meanwhile, Chris has been pulling double dad duty. The Grammy-winner welcomed his second child, son Aeko Catori Brown with his ex, Ammika Harris on November 20, 2019. They kept his birth a secret at first, before they eventually began sharing photos and videos of Aeko a few weeks after his birth.

Chris is currently quarantining at home in LA amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ammika and Aeko are believed to still be in Germany, where she took their first child to visit her family back in February. A source previously shared with HollywoodLife that Chris is in constant communication with Ammika and Aeko on FaceTime amid the global health crisis.