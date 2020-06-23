Ammika Harris Gushes Over Adorable Pic Of Baby Aeko, 7 Mos.: ‘He Is The Coolest’

Chris Brown really does produce the most gorgeous children. Ammika Harris shared a brand new photo of their smiling son Aeko, and he is beyond precious.

What a cutie pie! Ammika Harris proudly showed off what an adorable son she has with singer Chris Brown. The 27-year-old shared an Instagram photo on June 23 of smiling seven-month-old Aeko with a blue pacifier in his mouth. His precious, deep cheek dimples can be seen in the photo, and he totally has his daddy Chris’s big brown eyes. Aeko has soft curls of brown hair, which melted fans’ hearts. One user @badrebel gushed in the comments, “His little curls at the top! Adorable.”

Aeko is seen using his arms to push himself up from a bed while laying on his stomach. Ammika is laying next to him, wearing her brunette hair long and flowing, while beaming with pride at her baby boy. She wrote in the caption of the photo, “He is the coolest,” to which many fans in the comments added, “And the cutest.” Sadly, Chris can’t be with Aeko at the moment, as his son is living in Germany with Ammika. With the coronavirus pandemic, travel to Germany from the U.S. has a lot of restrictions.

Chris and Ammika’s fans were melting over how precious Aeko is. @its.chloebell commented, “Your son is honestly the most handsome little guy ever,” while @missniyababy pointed out that he’s “Such a happy baby.” Fan @apjhuty noted, “He’s such beautiful boy.”

Many thought that Aeko is alread a mini-Chris. “Move over daddy! This boy has already got the charm…can see how much he loves his mummy,” @surgegloballtd wrote, as @rebecca91818 observed, “Definitely all his daddy. god bless.” @juicyfruitgum called Aeko, “Lil Chris,” and @teamamika proclaimed, “That Smile Most Definitely Comes From Both You And Chris!”

Ammika revealed in a Father’s Day Instagram message that she had one of the singer’s albums playing in the delivery room as the couple welcomed their first child together. “I asked him to play his album during the procedure, because I didn’t want to hear the sound of the tools. Happy Father’s Day baby!” she wrote next to a black and white photo of Breezy holding on to her hand in the hospital as she was giving birth. Aeko’s is Chris second child, as he has a beautiful six-year-old daughter Royalty by former music video model Nia Guzman.