Chris Brown Calls Ammika Harris ‘Mine’ In Latest Flirty Instagram Comment On Her Sexy New Pic

Another day, another flirty Instagram comment left on Ammika Harris’ pic — by her ex Chris Brown! The R&B singer is showing his love for the mom of his young son.

Chris Brown just dropped another super flirty comment on Ammika Harris‘ pic, and fans don’t know what to think! The former couple, who share a seven-month-old son Aeko, have been fueling the rumor mill for months with speculation they’re back together. In his latest comment, the “Forever” singer referred to the 27-year-old model as “mine”. Ammika took to Instagram on July 7 to share a stunning snap of herself in a low-cut baby blue cardigan and black pants.

She looked intensely into the camera in the pic, wearing minimal makeup and simple stud earrings, as she swept her long brunette tresses to one side of her face. The 30-year-old was quick to lay claim to the mom-of-one, simply commenting “mine” despite the fact neither have confirmed they’re romantically involved again. It seems distance makes the heart grow fonder, as Ammika and her mini-me Aeko have been quarantined in Germany since the beginning of the year.

Although he’s been keeping in touch via video chat, a source close to Chris said he wants nothing more than to be reunited with the tot. “Chris knows he has a lifetime of memories to create with his son and he knows that no matter what, this travel ban will be temporary,” the insider said, referencing the COVID-19 restrictions that prevent U.S. citizens from traveling to countries like Germany. “Aeko is so young and Chris does everything in his power to have as much FaceTime with him as possible. He’s constantly checking in on his son and plans to either visit Germany or have Aeko come back to the States and visit when it’s safe to be able to.”

The insider told HL that while Chris will do everything in his power to reunite with the youngster, he won’t be taking any risks amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Chris isn’t willing to take any risks when it comes to the safety of his son or Ammika. He absolutely misses holding his son, but his priority is what is in the best interest of his child and that’s safety. Once they’re allowed to see each other, and Chris and Ammika are confident it’s safe to travel, they will discuss making plans on reuniting again.”